PHOTO GALLERY | 'It's Pride': Johnstown event celebrates acceptance, diversity and love

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – South Fork resident Gretel Kaltenbaugh celebrated her pride on Saturday at the "Ready ... Set ... Pride!" event at Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
Hundreds turned out, many in colorful garb, for the free event sponsored by the Keystone Alliance/Gaylife Newsletter.
"It's Pride," Kaltenbaugh said. "I think it's a wonderful thing in this area and every area.
"I think it's important that there's a good response here in Johnstown."
Attendees gather for a group photo at Johnstown's Pride event in Central Park on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Johnstown Pride celebration co-organizer Phillip Bayush is decked out for the event on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Remington Steel King, of Hagerstown Pride, celebrates Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Johnstown's Pride event.
John DeBartola, left, president of the Keystone Alliance/Gaylife Newsletter, talks with state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, during the Johnstown Pride event in Central Park on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Drag Queen "Choking Hazard" poses for a photo at Johnstown's Pride event on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Drag Queen "Miss Shantay" – James Cook – poses for a photo at Johnstown's Pride event in Central Park on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
"Maranda Rights," former Miss Gay Maryland America, poses for a photo at the Johnstown Pride event on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
Drag King "Remington Steel," the reigning Drag King of Hagerstown Pride, poses for a photo at the Johnstown Pride event on Saturday, July 15, 2023.
The event featured entertainment, presentations, nonprofit and merchandise vendors, food and children's activities.
Entertainment included lightsaber shows from Gray Saber Academy, a performance from a local rapper and recording artist, a hula hoop dancer, a vocalist ensemble, DJ and four drag performers.
The program included proclamations and official letters presented to the alliance from Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic, the Cambria County commissioners, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. and Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Philip Bayush, the event's planner, hoped the event would be the single largest Pride happening ever held in the region.
"It's nice to have Johnstown on the map (to show) we're progressive and accepting, and we're a diverse, loving community," he said.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.