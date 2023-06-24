JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – David Uhl paints history.
Using oils and watercolors, he creates images that harken back to the period from the 1880s through about 1915.
“It just represents a simpler time,” Uhl, a Colorado resident, said. “People were happy. I think they respond to the fact that it’s not a fad. It’s timeless, like I wanted it to be. You can kind of peer into a different time. If I’ve faithfully represented that with colors and style then I’ve achieved my goal.”
Uhl, a world-renowned artist, spent time during the weekend painting and displaying his work at the 416 Main Street Welcome Center in downtown Johnstown during the annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally. Images such as old-time trains, automobiles, horses and motorcycles are present throughout his pieces.
He bought his first motorcycle in 1988 and started to incorporate them into his paintings after attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.
“The (motorcycle) fans are so rabid that it’s kind of snowballed more than other things,” said Uhl, Harley-Davidson's first licensed oil painter.
Uhl personally presented a painting titled “Chance Encounter” to Pope Francis. Harley-Davidson Europe commissioned the special project for the Vatican during the company’s 110th celebration in Rome. The image depicts a church official inspecting a 1948 Harley-Davidson FL “Panhead.”
His other clients have included the Indianapolis 500, Apple, IBM, Coca-Cola, Federal Express and Time.
