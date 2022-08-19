JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For the first time in Westmont Hilltop School District’s history, Price Field – originally built in the early 1930s – was illuminated by the newly installed lights as the sun set on Friday.
This simple act was the culmination of nearly a year’s worth of work and capped off a special dedication ceremony celebrating the conclusion of a roughly $7.5 million renovation project at the Westmont Borough sports complex.
Families, staff, faculty and community members packed the new home grandstands, while the fall sports student-athletes and members of other student clubs took the field to be honored.
“It’s great to be on the new field with all these people you’ve grown up with,” 16-year-old Lindsey Anderson said. “Performing on this beautiful thing is wonderful.”
It’s her first year with the marching band, for which Anderson serves as the manager and plays the cymbals, and the Westmont student was thrilled to be a part of Friday’s festivities.
Fellow bandmate and senior Emma Stonecypher, who’s been in the marching band for five years, shared Anderson’s enthusiasm.
“It’s just so amazing,” the 17-year-old said. “I can’t even describe it – I’m so excited.”
Friday’s ceremony consisted of comments from several people involved in the project, including school board President Robert Gleason, Athletic Director Thomas Callahan and Superintendent Thomas Mitchell.
There was also a ribbon-cutting for the new stadium, which now features artificial turf, lights, a new sound system and several other upgrades. The ribbon was cut by 15 students representing their individual activities, including cheerleading, football, golf and track.
“This is just a wonderful achievement and the best football stadium in America tonight,” Gleason said.
He called the renovations of the field not just an improvement for athletics, but also a benefit to education at Westmont as well.
“We are so happy after many years this came to fruition,” school board member and treasurer Kamel Gella said, adding that the renovations were all completed within the budget. “This is a good addition to the community.”
“This is great,” 16-year-old junior varsity football player Jacob Stutzman said. “I’m excited to play on it.”
Stutzman said an aspect of the renovations he’s most looking forward to is playing on the artificial turf, because he prefers that to sod. He’s excited to make memories with his team as well.
Parent Melissa Folta didn’t think the upgrades would be completed by her son’s senior football season, but she is ecstatic it all came together in time.
“It means the world to our boys,” she said. “To be able to play under lights on Friday night is amazing.”
Westmont’s first football game at Price Field will be on Aug. 26 against Central Cambria High School.
Melissa Radovanic’s son is also a senior football player, and she’s just as elated about the improvements as a mother and alumna.
“I’ve been waiting 44 years for this,” she said. “It couldn’t be better.”
During his comments, Mitchell thanked several people for their work on the renovations, including the Beth Sholom congregation – situated below the complex – for donating 1.44 acres of land to the district, which he said the project could not have been completed without.
The superintendent walked the crowd through the ins and outs of an undertaking the size of the Price Field work and said the finished project is a demonstration of the expertise of the numerous contractors and design teams that worked on it.
He also expressed the district’s appreciation for the community’s support throughout the process.
“All along the duration of the project, the neighbors of Hood Avenue and Wayne Street and the surrounding area have been supportive and understanding for the greater good of the community,” Mitchell said. “I am truly appreciative of the relationship that has been fostered during the last 10 months. ... Great schools have supportive communities, and this evening we celebrate both.”
