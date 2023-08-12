JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A drive to Johnstown through the Conemaugh Gap changed a young doctor’s life and helped maintain a regional cancer center here.
Dr. Ibrahim Sbeitan, now 57, was finishing a medical oncology fellowship at what was then the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute at UPMC and had an interview at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
“It was a beautiful drive with the mountains,” Sbeitan recalled.
Although the salary offer was good, his love of nature and the outdoors played a major role in accepting Conemaugh’s offer to join its cancer program in August 1998.
“You had the same offers everywhere,” Sbeitan said. “You have to like the area. People come here mainly for the outdoors.”
While building his career at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Sbeitan also was exploring the region’s outdoor assets and became interested in local agriculture.
In 2009, he and his wife, Samaah, bought property near New Paris in Bedford County. Today, I&S Farm covers more than 250 acres in West St. Clair Township.
The farm is a business, selling produce from a roadside stand and leasing property to neighboring farmers to plant crops, but mainly it’s the Sbeitan family retreat and future retirement home.
“It’s his heaven on earth,” Samaah Sbeitan, 51, said on the patio at the farm’s main house.
A tour of the farm and neighboring properties puts Ibrahim Sbeitan in his glory.
After a quick trip through the expansive garden area, the utility side-by-side vehicle heads up the hill, stopping at a spot that offers a view of the farm, with a background of the Allegheny Ridge and surrounding hills.
Then it’s off along a grass path through an expanse of soybeans, planted by the neighbor under lease. Back at the main farm, Ibrahim Sbeitan stops at the equipment barn and shows off his tractors, crop seeders, harrows, hay-cutters, hay-balers and power hay rakes. One side of the barn’s roof is covered with solar panels, which he says is enough to power both barns.
Near a second barn, his small herd of beef cattle approaches, attracted by the vehicle’s arrival. The cows include both Angus cattle and belted Galloway cattle. There also is a pen of goats.
This year, Ibrahim Sbeitan wanted to put in a wildflower meadow, but dry weather in early June prevented the plants from thriving. A spectacular display of zinnias beside the farm house was preserved with regular watering.
The vegetable garden area includes sweet corn, peas, green beans, cucumbers, beets, watermelon, cantaloupe, pumpkins, potatoes, lettuce, cabbage, several varieties of tomatoes and peppers, broccoli, basil, oregano, parsley, dill, garlic and onions.
There’s also a couple dozen fruit trees, grapevines and sunflowers.
“He just loves green – trees, land and grass,” Samaah Sbeitan said.
Although he and his wife haven’t agreed on the timeline, Ibrahim Sbeitan’s retirement plan is to transition the farm into a specialty farm, concentrating on specific crops that are not widely available.
Ibrahim Sbeitan was born in East Jerusalem, a sector of the city considered to be now part of the disputed West Bank, and home to 61,700 Palestinian Arabs and 234,000 Israeli Jewish settlers in 2022.
His family moved to Amman, Jordan, where his father was a teacher, and where Ibrahim Sbeitan said his career path was, essentially, chosen for him.
“I was just good at school,” he said. “Everybody who was good at school went to medical school.”
In what he calls a “perfect system,” students from the top 1% of secondary school graduates have the opportunity to enroll in a seven-year program at the University of Jordan that includes both pre-medical undergraduate courses and medical school.
Ibrahim Sbeitan never regretted the decision.
“I love medicine,” he said. “It was either that or engineering.”
He completed a residency in Wisconsin before the Pittsburgh fellowship and joined Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in August 1998.
He and Samaah Sbeitan met on a blind date in 2001 in Johnstown and married 64 days later, his wife said.
“We actually both came to the states in 1990, but we didn’t know each other,” she said.
Samaah Sbeitan was born in Libya. Her mother, Melvina Elizmirli, was raised in Wisconsin, but married Yousef Izmirli after they met in college. They moved to Libya, where her father was an economist until he was assassinated in 1975. Samaah Izmirli was 3 years old at the time.
“Out of respect to my father’s culture, family and religion, she stayed in the Middle East, but she moved to Cairo (Egypt),” Samaah Sbeitan said.
Samaah Sbeitan was 18 when she and her mother came to the U.S. and she enrolled at American University in Washington, D.C. She majored in math and had a career in accounting.
They have raised five children – Hussein, Jenna, Yousef, Yasmine and Lamees.
