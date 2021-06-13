Gabriella Harris, of Philadelphia, reacts as her mother and singer, Kimberly Bennett-Fantauzzo (not pictured), of Johnstown, performs at the conclusion of a "Church in the Park" event, as part of Juneteenth celebrations held at Central Park in downtown Johnstown on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
The Black community still has monumental challenges to overcome – some of which are systemic and others that are self-made, the Rev. Rodney Hatfield said on Sunday.
But ensuring that the future is better for the next generation starts at home, and no matter the difficulties, God can guide the way to rise above it, Hatfield told a crowd of approximately 80 people during a faith-focused Juneteenth event at downtown Johnstown’s Central Park.
As part of Juneteenth celebrations, Darlene "Dee Dee" Seals, St. James Missionary Baptist Church choir member, performs a musical number at the start of a "Church in the Park" event held at Central Park in downtown Johnstown on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
As part of Juneteenth celebrations, Rev. Rodney Hatfield, Peniel outreach pastor, offers a spiritual message during a "Church in the Park" event held at Central Park in downtown Johnstown on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
As part of Juneteenth celebrations, Betty Jones (left), Hannah Williams (center) and Carmella Walker (right), all of Johnstown, participate in a "Church in the Park" event held at Central Park in downtown Johnstown on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
As warmer temperatures hit the region, Roberta Brown, of Johnstown, cools down with the help of a decorative fan during a Juneteenth "Church in the Park" event held at Central Park in downtown Johnstown on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
“Whether it’s drugs and alcohol, dropping out ... or the challenges of a single-parent household, you can’t use that as an excuse,” he said. “Rise above it. God is able to take you out of that dysfunction and take you where you need to be.”
Hatfield, who serves as a pastor at Peniel Residential Treatment Center, spoke during a Church in the Park event held as part of a week-long celebration of Juneteenth, which celebrates the anniversary of the end of slavery in America.
Sunday’s events focused on faith – and the community’s freedom to worship.
Hatfield reminded the crowd that the Biblical figure King Josiah came from a “messed-up family” and his father, Amon, was murdered for doing evil.
“He was a baller, a shot caller,” who denied God, Hatfield said of Amon.
His death placed the crown – and heavy burdens – on the head of Josiah, who was just 8 years old. But the young man put his faith in God and in doing right and would end up ruling Jerusalem for more than 30 years, he said.
Hatfield challenged attendees to play an active role in raising their children at an early age.
“Know where they are at all times, whether that’s physically or the internet, and surround them with the right kind of friends,” he said, adding that an 8-year-old child isn’t always responsible enough to make the right choice.
NAACP Johnstown Branch President Alan Cashaw said Hatfield’s message exemplified the event’s “Get Right Ready” message.
“His message touches everybody,” he said.
Johnstown resident Hannah Williams praised the sermon. It’s more difficult than ever to raise a child during today’s difficult times, but the only way to do it is through focus and faith, she said.
“We, as adults, have to be right with ourselves if we want to raise children right,” she said.
It’s important to remember you’re not alone, said West End resident Tom “Smitty” Smith Jr.
“If you’ve got Jesus,” he said, “you’re going to be alright, no matter how difficult things might seem.”
