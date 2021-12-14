JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Westmont Hilltop senior Shannen Mullen found out that law enforcement had uncovered an alleged school shooting plot aimed at the high school, she was shocked.
"I couldn't believe it happened at Westmont," the 18-year-old said.
Landon Miller, a junior, and sophomore Sydney Mize were just as surprised when they learned the details of the event.
Authorities say Westmont student Preston R. Hinebaugh let Conemaugh Township Area student Logan J. Pringle - who was expelled from Westmont for prior behavioral issues – into the building on Dec. 7.
The students said they assumed the act was a prank.
Miller, 16, recalled sitting in an assembly on Dec. 9, when the student body was reminded by district officials about the importance of school safety.
He learned on Saturday that police were reporting that they had recovered weapons from Hinebaugh's home. Several of the guns were secretly stored in his bedroom, police said.
"It's definitely been an eye-opener," he said of the situation.
The incident has also hit close to home for him.
Miller knows one of the students in custody because that one of the teenagers is in his Boy Scout troop.
The student was recently in Miller's home.
"It was scary," he said about learning the news. "It was downright terrifying. It didn't seem real."
Urging a 'police presence'
Mize, 16, discovered the severity of the incident when her mother sent a group message to the whole family alerting them to the news.
"I don't think any of the students realized this was an actual threat," she said.
Knowing there was a security breach that could have led to a devastating event made her want to take back control, so Mize started a change.org petition – which had garnered nearly 1,900 signatures as of Tuesday – requesting that the school district hire a school resource officer or school police officer.
"After the recent news about students getting into the Westmont school building, I think we can all agree police presence at the school should be a priority," she wrote. "Administration needs to have help from a school resource officer. By signing this you will be asking the school to hire one to keep students protected every day."
District leaders have plans to hire an SPO as soon as possible but at the latest by the end of January.
Until then an Upper Yoder police officer is on campus until at least Dec. 23. They are in talks to possibly extend that into January, if needed.
The first people Mize sent the petition to was Mullen and her sister, before posting it on Facebook.
"It just kind of blew up after that," she said.
Miller added that the online document has been shared throughout numerous student groups.
"It's really showed how much the community has come together," he said.
School support system
All three students agreed that a police presence in a school is a good idea – but commended the administration for reacting quickly and effectively to what could have been a dangerous situation.
Despite that, none of them felt like they couldn't return to classes on Monday.
"I sat down with my family and said, 'I'm going back to school,'" Miller said.
Mize credited the transparency of the school district for why she felt safe returning.
She is also impressed with security measures implemented this week, such as having the officer on campus.
Since the news of the alleged plot broke, the students say the Westmont teachers have been very helpful.
Miller said every teacher has asked the class if they have any questions about what happened and reminded them that counselors are available.
"They obviously care," Mullen said.
Moving forward, Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said Westmont is committed to mental health services and strengthening the district's emergency operations plan, as well as the mass notification system and the Safe2Say resource.
He said he met with Gittings Protective Security Inc. on Monday – the district has a threat preparedness consulting contract with the company – to review the school's response to the security breach.
Mitchell said talking about the details of the event is difficult and surreal.
"It hurts," he said.
