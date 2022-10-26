JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Johnstown on Tuesday night for the annual Johnstown Halloween Parade.
Attendees of the parade were all looking for a different kind of family experience.
Shannon and David Ferla, of Westmont, said they moved to the Johnstown area five years ago and previously participated in the event, but attended as the family’s first post-pandemic outing.
The two were at the parade with their 4-year-old twins, Lorelai and Amelia, and 3-year-old Charlotte.
“This is our first family event since COVID that we’ve actually been able to get out of the house,” Shannon Ferla said, “so it’s a nice time together, gorgeous weather. We love the city.”
The girls said that they were excited to see fire trucks and costumes and to get candy.
“It’s nice to have them have a safe, family-friendly environment to be in and now we don’t have much of that, so it’s a great experience for them to just get out, and the weather is beautiful tonight,” Shannon Ferla added.
Pam and Bernie Diamond drove four hours from Luzerne County to see their daughter Rochelle walk in the parade with Cambria Veterinary Care.
“Our daughter just moved here in July, and we thought we’d come see her,” Pam Diamond said. “She’s just so excited about working for the clinic.”
The Diamonds watched in amazement at the size of the parade and the children in costume as their own small town no longer has a parade.
They even filmed all of the bands for their daughter, who was in a marching band, to watch later.
The parade featured local businesses and high school bands dressed in popular characters and themes from Pokémon to “Top Gun.”
Classic characters such as pirates were also featured in the parade via local Boy Scouts.
The parade was organized by Cambria Regional Chamber, Visit Johnstown, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership and Johnstown Redevelopment Authority for the second year.
Stacey Wyandt, office coordinator with Visit Johnstown, said that the organization hosted an open house, which included a kind of trick-or-treat to invite people into their offices.
“We’ve had a lot of traffic flow through there. A lot of people were upset that the Halloween parade was going to be no longer in existence when the radio station gave up sponsorship. So there was a couple of local organizations that stepped up to the plate, so we just want to welcome the community,” Wyandt said. “A lot of people don’t know we’re here.”
