JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Downtown Johnstown was rollicking with family-friendly fun on Friday night as 2021 turned to 2022.
With clear skies and temperatures of about 53 degrees, it was a night that many described as beautiful for the city’s annual Celebration Johnstown festival on New Year’s Eve.
Central Park was full of people. Groups were gathered around the musical, animated Christmas tree and Christmas village. Families took photos while enjoying the light show and music.
Across from the park, people formed a line for horse-drawn carriage rides offered by Misty Haven Carriage for a small fee. Clydesdales galloped from the corner of Franklin and Locust streets. Between rides, small children patted the huge animals.
At the back of the line, Laurel Ninness, 7, was holding a stuffed animal and waiting with her grandparents, Barbara and Don Walkavich, for a carriage ride. Laurel was visiting her grandparents from Augusta, Georgia.
“She’s been talking about this, seeing the ‘little houses’ in the park, for months,” Barbara said.
“Since Nov. 1, to be exact,” Laurel said, making her grandparents laugh.
The Celebration Johnstown event featured live music from 6 to 10 p.m. at locations including First Presbyterian Church, Visitors Bureau’s Downtown Johnstown Welcome Center and Franklin Street United Methodist Church. Hard Rok, Koko and Joe performed at the Visitors Bureau’s venue on Main Street.
“It’s great to see people downtown for this family event,” Sam Coco (Koko) said. “Let’s kick out 2021 and hope 2022 will be better.”
The event is funded through donations managed by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
“Neighborhood groups banded together 11 years ago to start this because it is so important to have a family-friendly event that is not alcohol-based,” celebration co-chair Lauren Lazzari said.
Due to COVID-19 concerns in 2020, the 2021 celebration was replaced with a televised music show. Lazzari was happy the event was back in full swing this year.
Children’s activities were scheduled throughout the evening at Cambria County Library. Classic rock duo Cooter and Jim had children and adults dancing and tapping their feet at the library. Meanwhile, magician Bob Beatty warmed up for a show to entertain children.
Many people, including Frank Kobach, were ready for the year 2021 to disappear. Kobach, of Vinco, said the past two years have been difficult.
“It’s been difficult for people here and the country as a whole because of political differences,” he said, noting election turmoil and the COVID-19 pandemic. “I hope 2022 brings a more civil way of acting toward each other.”
Kobach was early for a Jazz in Your Face concert at First Presbyterian Church on Walnut Street. He browsed a Bible from the pews as the band set up.
Celebration Johnstown organizers were comfortable returning to an in-person event to usher in 2022. All but one of the venues that were contacted agreed to host some entertainment.
The Glosser Bros. and Penn Traffic vintage displays and the Festival of Trees was open at AmeriServ Financial, and a fireworks display at the end of the night illuminated the sky over downtown.
The festivities were also livestreamed on the Celebration Johnstown Facebook page.
