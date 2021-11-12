PHOTO GALLERY | 'History and tradition': Veterans saluted with parades, ceremonies in Johnstown, Windber

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The sounds of marching bands, sirens and cheers echoed through the streets of Johnstown and Windber on Thursday as the communities marked Veterans Day with parades.
“We can’t thank them enough,” Marsha Critchfield said of veterans. “They help us have the life that we have.”
She attended Johnstown’s parade with her husband, Barry Critchfield, and their 4-year-old grandson, Albert Tomkosky.
The family stood along Main Street in Johnstown with friends and waved flags as military veterans, first responders, high school marching bands and local groups passed by.
Albert was especially excited about the fire trucks, and his grandfather said he and his wife use these moments to teach the child important life lessons.
On the way to the parade, they spoke to their grandson about respecting military members and all the sacrifices they make and have made.
“To me, it’s so important to know what’s right and what’s wrong – and this is so right,” Barry Critchfield said about Veterans Day.
Prior to the parade, of his own volition, Albert walked over to the U.S. Army National Guard table in Central Park and thanked the soldiers there for their service, Barry Critchfield said.
That was a proud moment for him and his wife.
For Army National Guard Sgt. Tyler Landis, being part of Johnstown’s Veterans Day parade was an honor.
“It’s incredible to carry on the history and tradition,” he said.
Landis is a recruiter for the service who grew up in Berlin, Somerset County.
He said he attended annual parades there and always looked up to the military members who marched in the event.
Fred Dollah said of such events: “I’ve been coming to them for quite some time.”
The U.S. Navy veteran was happy to see the tradition carried on.
‘Taking it all in’
Amanda Tvera and her 3-year-old son, Elias Tvera, were also thrilled to be in attendance because Tvera’s husband, Army National Guard Cpt. Bjorn Tvera, was participating in it.
“I’m so excited,” Elias yelled while waving his American flag.
He and his mother were set up on the corner of Market and Main streets to cheer on Bjorn Tvera, who recently returned from a deployment.
“We’re just happy to be down here and taking it all in,” Amanda Tvera said.
Following the parade, the crowd moved into Central Park, where the Conemaugh Valley Veterans, which organized the parade, held a ceremony.
Thursday’s keynote address in Johnstown came from John Skelley, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel who served in the Persian Gulf War.
‘Fight in your name’
Skelley reflected on the history of Veterans Day, how many conflicts have taken place since it was established – first as Armistice Day in 1919 – and whether all of that still matters today.
Skelley also described his time in the military and reminded the audience about the true meaning of the holiday.
“On this Veterans Day, I hope you remember those who left their homes to fight in your name,” he said.
Marty Kuhar, of the Conemaugh Valley Veterans, was pleased with the event.
“Veterans Day is something very special,” he said.
He noted how few of the country’s population are veterans and how important it is to honor them.
Kuhar quoted former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who said, “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”
‘With my grandpa’
In Windber Borough, residents gathered along Graham Avenue to watch the procession before moving to Veterans Park on Jefferson Avenue.
“It’s just amazing to be here with my grandpa,” Kaitlyn Hunter said.
She stood across from 14th Street on Graham Avenue with her two children and grandparents.
Hunter’s grandfather, Irv Hunter, is a combat-wounded Vietnam veteran.
Attending the Veterans Day parade is a tradition for the family.
“Every year, we come down,” said Kaitlyn Hunter’s grandmother, Deb Hunter.
Ricky Livingston and his wife, Helen Livingston, took seats in front of the Arcadia Theater and reflected on family members who have served.
His father was a World War II, Korea and Vietnam veteran.
Helen Livingston’s father served in World War II as well, and her brother fought in Vietnam.
“I’m really proud of the veterans,” she said.
The pair have attended the Veterans Day event every year since they moved back to the area about six years ago.
“They really put on a nice parade,” Livingston said. “They put on a good show.”
Ring of freedom
After the parade, a large crowd gathered at Veterans Park, where they heard from Mayor Mike Thomas, master of ceremonies Gene Shaffer and a musical performance by the Windber Area High School band.
This year’s keynote address was given by Sgt. 1st Class Brian J. Reighard Jr.
He serves as a readiness non-commissioned officer for the 252nd Engineer Company, 337th Engineer Battalion, with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.
Reighard completed two combat tours, is a decorated military member and resides in Windber with his family.
John McTighe is proud of Windber’s celebration.
His father was a World War II veteran, and each year on Nov. 11, he wears his dad’s officer’s ring.
McTighe’s reasoning for this is so that society doesn’t forget those who have served in the military.
Of the holiday gathering and parade, he said: “We should have them all the time.”