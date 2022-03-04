PHOTO GALLERY | Historic setting: Forbes Trail Brewery set to open in Somerset this summer

STOYSTOWN, Pa. – Forbes Trail Brewery, set to open this summer along Lincoln Highway in Somerset, takes its name from a page in history, brewmaster Mike Fahy said.
A British military trail preceded the highway. Gen. John Forbes, of England, built the trail from Chambersburg to Pittsburgh during the French and Indian War.
“Forbes Road connected all the forts in the 1700s – Fort Bedford, Fort Ligonier, Fort Duquesne,” Fahy said.
Fahy, of Somerset, plans to open Forbes Trail Brewery at 6108 Lincoln Highway, Stoystown, this summer.
“I think the name is a cool way to pay tribute to the area,” he said.
The building at the site was formerly the U.S. Route 30 café and, more recently, a winery, he said.
It is also about a quarter-mile from the Flight 93 National Memorial and directly adjacent to Patriot Park, a grassroots tribute to the fallen U.S. soldiers in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The park was dedicated last year.
Fahy plans to help raise funds for the park by donating $1 from every pint of the staple brews he sells to the Patriot Park foundation.
“I think that everything that happened on 9/11 and since then has affected all of us as Americans, and it’s important to remember the soldiers who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.
“A man is not gone until they are forgotten. That park is a way they will not be forgotten.”
‘Creative process’
Patriot Park organizers are raising funds for a multi-million dollar memorial to the military men and women who gave their lives over the 20-year war on terror.
Plans for the property include a monument with a statue of a kneeling soldier and a brick walkway lined with the names of those killed overseas.
Randy Musser, founder of the Patriot Park Foundation, said Fahy has backed the park from its inception.
“Mike has been a supporter of Patriot Park for the past five years,” he said. “He found out what we were planning to do there many years ago, when we were just in the thinking process. He has donated time to manage our website. He has been a big backer of the park for as long as we were talking about it, so we were tickled that he was able to get that building.”
Fahy, 38, has been in the beer business for more than eight years. He’s been home-brewing since 2014, and has worked for White Horse Brewing and Old Bedford Brewing Co. in recent years, he said.
“The best part about brewing is the creative process behind it – being creative and designing something and brewing something that someone really enjoys,” he said.
“It’s like being a chef ... any time you can make something and somebody else goes, ‘Wow this is really great,’ there’s no better feeling.”
‘Really fun place’
Fahy and his wife, Kaitlin, are partners in the business. They are currently pursuing state licensing and completing some construction at the site.
“We are trying to make it a really fun place to hang out,” he said.
The Fahys have set up a month-long crowdfunding campaign to purchase furniture, firepits and cornhole boards for the outside area of the brewery.
“We want it to be family friendly, dog friendly ... we will have food trucks and snacks,” he said.
“Inside, we have a taproom that can hold probably 50 people comfortably, and we are planning on having a big outdoor area with the typical stuff you would see if you go to a brewery – a nice relaxing atmosphere.
“We want to fit into that mold of a family-friendly, relaxing atmosphere.”