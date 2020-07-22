As some of the country’s top amateur golfers left the course near the 18th green at the Sunnehanna Country Club on Tuesday, they walked over a flat, grassy area near the parking lot.
A large tent typically occupies the spot used by official scorers who log players’ scores after the final hole of a round.
No tent stood near No. 18 as the 67th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions began on Tuesday, more than a month after the event originally had been scheduled prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players then endured a four-hour lightning and rain delay.
Actually, there are no official scorers.
Players are tasked with recording their group’s scores digitally as play progresses.
No caddies, either. Participants may carry their own bags or use a pull cart.
No touching the pins or the rakes near the bunkers.
Spectators are prohibited at the Sunnehanna Amateur this year, a change for an event that traditionally is free and open to the public. Only family members or host families are permitted to attend as part of the lengthy list of guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s obviously very different not being able to pull the pin, not having caddies, not having spectators,” said Tripp Kinney, a West Des Moines, Iowa, golfer who plays at Iowa State University. “Our host family is able to come out. But honestly, the fact that (Sunnehanna Amateur co-chairman) John Yerger and the Sunnehanna Committee was able to put this tournament on is pretty special.
“Everybody here is just excited to play some tournament golf. This is either everybody’s first or second tournament of the summer. Even though it’s slightly different conditions, everybody is really excited.”
Prior to each round, every player must visit the Sunnehanna Amateur Health Screening Tent near the entrance to the country club building. Players will have their temperature recorded and fill out a health questionnaire daily.
The Sunnehanna Amateur Committee is working with an independent health committee to establish and enforce guidelines.
“It’s a little different but you know what? It’s what everybody’s expectations are,” said Ryan Hybl, the University of Oklahoma golf coach who is participating in his seventh Sunnehanna Amateur but first since 2003. “It’s a skeleton golf tournament. We don’t have any fans. It’s no different than what the PGA Tour is dealing with now.
“For us, we’re just thankful and happy to be out here. The fact that the Sunnehanna Committee and the community are still excited and wrapping their arms around this event is huge.”
