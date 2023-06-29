After waiting two years, area seniors are being welcomed back to the Greater Johnstown Senior Activities Center in downtown Johnstown.
On Wednesday, the facility, located at 550 Main St., held its official reopening for activities following renovation work.
While the center remained open for take-out meals, it had been shuttered since June 2021 after flooding damaged the basement.
“It’s so wonderful to see so many seniors coming back in on Day One,” said Rose Pennavaria, director of senior center services for The Nutrition Group.
“It’s very important to have this senior center, especially post-COVID-19 because we’ve seen there was so much isolation and the opportunity to socialize was taken away and it really affected a lot of seniors.
“It’s amazing how many people come in on a daily basis and how many rely not only on the meals but the socialization.”
First-floor renovations include new flooring, lighting, drop ceilings, walls and a sound system.
“Starting Thursday, we’ll pick up with the normal schedule of getting exercise back in here, bingos and additional activities and programming,” Pennavaria said.
On hand were state Secretary on Aging Jason Kavulich, Cambria County commissioners and local dignitaries who offered words of congratulations on the reopening.
There was a basket raffle along with small games of chance, and Rosie and the Jammers entertained with polka music during lunch.
Johnstown resident Rose Ferguson said she’s been coming to the senior center for many years.
“I’m amazed at the renovations, and I’m glad it’s opened,” Ferguson said. “This is a big day. I missed the food and the people.”
She said she’s looking forward to getting back to playing bingo and attending exercise classes and the dances.
“I love to play bingo; I just like to do everything here,” Ferguson said.
Lucinda Shaffer said she’s been coming to the senior center since 2011, when she moved back to the area.
“My husband and I started coming here and we met a lot of friends,” the Johnstown resident said. “It was hard when it was shut down because that’s when I lost my husband and I couldn’t do anything or see my friends, so it was tough.”
Shaffer said the renovations are beautiful.
“I’m looking forward to seeing my friends,” she said. “I come when the menu is good. I also go to the East Hills center and I have a lot of friends there, too, so I’ll be going back and forth between the two.”
Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said it’s exciting to have the center back open.
“We didn’t rush this because we wanted to do it the right way, and this was a team effort with everyone working together,” he said. “This is a great day for Cambria County and our region. All of our senior activity centers are important for the metal and physical health of seniors, so this is another way to say our senior centers are open and thriving.”
Chernisky said the facility is state-of-the-art, and he invites people to see what it has to offer.
“We’ve raised the bar, and I encourage people to come back, kick the tires and get a great experience,” he said.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 814-535-8634.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune- Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
