ST. MICHAEL – Ali Single spent the weekend digging in the sand.

When she was done packing and carving, the lump of sand was transformed into a granular image of the new Forest Hills School District mascot.

The Ranger will be displayed Monday, the last day of the Forest Hills Festival at Berwind Wayside Festival Park in St. Michael.

“I was here from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. yesterday,” Single said on Sunday. “I just like playing in the sand. It’s much easier when you do your own thing.”

Ali Single

Ali Single, of Sidman, carves a sand sculpture of the new Forest Hills mascot at Berwind Wayside Festival Park in St. Michael on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

The sand sculpture will be a park fixture for months. It is part of what organizers call another successful three-day event.

The annual festival, sponsored by Adams Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 2, is a family-friendly hit.

“Great crowds, good entertainment and good food,” fire Chief Paul Kundrod said.

Le Dance Academy will perform at 10 a.m. Monday, followed by Tombstone at 12:30 p.m. and Johnstown Button Box at 3 p.m.

“The weather’s been on our side,” Kirk Moss, president of the fire company, said Sunday. “We’re watching the radar for Monday. We’ll be OK.”

Meanwhile, the 51st annual Log House Arts Festival wrapped up on Sunday. The juried festival was a two-day event at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont. Visitors return year after year.

“We came out Saturday, and we were here last year as well,” said Lindsey Jacobs. She brought her two children, ages 3 and 6.

“It’s very kid-friendly,” she said. “They like the clowns, face painting and all the characters.”

“My cousin lives right through the alley, so we come almost every year,” said Gina Vitalie, who brought two grandchildren, ages 2 and 6.

“I like to bring the kids so they can do the crafts,” she said. “They really put together a nice event.”

Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center, credits her staff and volunteers.

“The volunteers and the individuals behind the scenes come together and make this all happen,” Godin said. “It really shows a true sense of community and the arts and culture and how valued they are.”

The 130th annual American Legion County Fair is underway until Sept. 10 at the Cambria County Fairgrounds, 883 N. Julian St., along old U.S. Route 219, one mile north of Ebensburg.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

