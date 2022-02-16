SOMERSET, Pa. – Dr. Mehmet Oz, an internationally known thoracic surgeon and television celebrity, spent a significant part of his speech at Guy Chemical on Wednesday talking about how mandates “didn’t make us safer” during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate offered the opinions during a campaign stop in Somerset County where the rate of approximately 25,000 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people is much higher than the statewide mark of 21,300.
“A lot of people knew it at the very beginning of COVID,” Oz said. “The harm here was we had authoritarian overreach that didn’t make us safer. And so doing things to save a lot of lives, you know, we’re Americans, we’ll take the hit. We know what it’s like to sacrifice. Right? We fought in wars. We kept the world safe. Done things for our own country. But if people just arbitrarily tell you to do things because they think they know better, you don’t believe them. That’s the problem.”
He also offered a vision of the future with possible continuing mandates.
“If we don’t fight, it will be in Somerset, too,” Oz said. “You’ll all be wearing masks this time next year. There’ll be a reason for it. You’ll be saying, ‘I don’t want to do it.’ You watch.
“If you don’t fight that now, they’re coming after it. Why give up now? They’re winning so far. You can’t go to a restaurant in Philadelphia without showing ID and having a vaccine. What are you talking about? Why are the waiters and waitresses, the serve staff, always wearing masks? Right? Are they a different class than we are? Isn’t that weird? Does the virus only spread if you’re serving people, but not if you’re eating?”
Oz objected to, in his opinion, not enough studies being done to determine if hydroxychloroquine is a viable treatment for COVID-19.
Regarding when schools closed in favor of remote learning, Oz said, “No one is going to let their kids be first. We’re going to go first to protect our kids. Not in America, because the unions didn’t want the schools open, so we shut down, even though other countries never did, never had a problem. States in our country didn’t shut down and did just as well as the states like Pennsylvania who did shut down. So obviously it wasn’t the right way.”
Oz also discussed education in general during his remarks to about 100 people.
“They started teaching our kids lies in school,” Oz said. “It’s not just a woke ideology thing. It’s just a lie. It’s a Marxist concept. They think we are irredeemably stained as a country. There is no way to fix us. We must be destroyed, torn asunder and then rebuilt with their toxic ideology. And I say ‘No. Hell no.’ ”
Oz, a Harvard University- and University of Pennsylvania-educated doctor and former host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” who recently got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said he is running an “outsider” campaign and wears attacks from opponents as a “badge of honor.”
The longtime New Jersey resident established legal residency in Pennsylvania in 2020.
“We’ve been too quiet on the national level,” Oz said. “We need loud, bold senators proclaiming what Pennsylvania represents.”
