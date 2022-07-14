JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As a teenager, Mike McGough had tickets to see Led Zeppelin in 1977 at the former Pittsburgh Civic Arena.
Leading up to the show, he and his friends planned out how to get to the event they were so looking forward to, but never got to go because it was canceled.
Since then, no other opportunity to see the band arose, but that was alright with the Johnstown resident on Thursday because Get the Led Out, often referred to as the “American Led Zeppelin,” were playing at Peoples Natural Gas Park.
“When I saw them coming down here, I was like ‘Hell yeah,’ ” McGough said.
He’d attended a Get the Led Out concert in Greensburg early this year, where he was impressed with the style and sound of the cover band.
“They have a big band up there and can deliver all that’s overdubbed in the studio,” McGough said.
According to information from the group, “GTLO brings what the audience wants – a high-energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.”
McGough was one of many fans that packed PNG Park to see the band perform.
Several concertgoers sported Led Zeppelin T-shirts, tie-dye clothing or leather.
GTLO lead singer Paul Sinclair commented after a few songs that it was more like the late 1960s on Thursday than modern day.
The band took the stage at 8 p.m. and opened with “Rock and Roll” followed by “How Many More Times.”
Both Zeppelin hits were met with cheers from the crowd.
“It’s exciting,” Johnstown Area Heritage Association Director of Communications Shelley Johansson said.
She commended Pittsburgh promoters Drusky Entertainment for bringing the show to town and was pleased to see the crowd downtown, which Johansson said is the point of JAHA.
Kim Lauffer, of Vinco, was just thrilled to see GTLO play.
The 59-year-old described herself as a hippie and huge Led Zeppelin fan.
Lauffer started listening to the band in high school, along with others of that era, such as the Grateful Dead.
“I love every song there is,” she said.
One in particular she wanted to hear was “Thank You,” which is her favorite from the group.
Phillip Miller, of Johnstown, had never seen Get the Led Out before, but attended on the recommendation of a friend.
“I just came to listen to good music,” he said.
Miller’s has also been a Zeppelin fan since high school and said he spotlighted the band for his senior project.
He described the group, made up of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Bonham and John Paul Jones, as revolutionary for music.
Teenage fan Jess Williamson spoke highly of the band as well and said she attended Thursday to get a similar experience since she can’t see the original members perform.
“I grew up listening to them because of my parents,” she said.
Williamson attended with her friend Arty Livingston, who wasn’t too familiar with Led Zeppelin’s work but was glad to be at the concert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.