Stuck at home when businesses and events shut down in the spring, Bonnie Friedline of Westmont found an outlet in her art.
“When the pandemic happened, I just started painting all the time,” Friedline said Saturday during Stackhouse Park’s inaugural Art Walk in the Park event.
Operating as Bonnie View Artworks, Friedline was among almost three dozen arts, crafts and food vendors participating in the event, which was spread along Stackhouse’s Tioga Trail to allow for social distancing.
Friedline said she has been selling her work for about a year, primarily through social media marketing. Saturday’s event was her first public show.
“I definitely like the Art Walk,” Friedline said. “It’s very pretty back here in the woods.”
Powell Stackhouse Park board member and crafter Denise Urban came up with the event after talking with another crafter about how many festivals were cancelled over the summer because of crowd limits.
“It is wide open here,” Urban said at the park. “We had a better chance to do this here because the booths can be spread out.”
Organizers were overwhelmed by the response, as hundreds strolled along the park trails, visiting the vendors.
“I think people just wanted to get out of the house and in the fresh air on a nice fall day,” she said.
At her Gotta Have That Wreath booth, Pam Bialas, of Portage, welcomed the opportunity to show off her creations.
“It’s going pretty well,” Bialas said. “We’ve sold quite a few.”
Many of her usual shows were cancelled, including the opportunity to set up at DelGrosso's Amusement Park in Tipton.
In addition to the vendors, Art Walk in the Park featured a dog contest, pet blessing, children’s activities and outdoor yoga.
Musicians Chad Hutzell and Jake Lamm, performing as Cooter & Jake, provided music throughout the afternoon.
