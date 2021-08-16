TIRE HILL, Pa. – Sporting a big smile, Portage resident Maddy Hudak, 16, floated back to the rocks at Greenhouse Park on Monday, having completed her first attempt at surfing the Stonycreek River.
“It was really, really fun – a little nerve-wracking,” she said. “I hope the GoPro was recording because I want to see that later.”
Hudak was one of about 10 teenagers in attendance for the First Waves program presented by the Cambria County Drug Coalition and SurfSUP Adventures of Pittsburgh.
UPMC Health Plan and REI were also sponsors.
Participants got to surf the river, learn about watershed conservation and film making while also being taught healthy alternatives to substance use from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“The best drug prevention is having a protective factor in place,” county drug coalition projects coordinator Natalie Kauffman said.
In this case, sparking an interest in the local river and environment is that element.
Monday’s event was the first partnership between the county agency and SurfSUP, which has held First Waves programs in the Johnstown area several times throughout the last few years.
Ian Smith, founder and president of the organization, has hosted three classes at Greenhouse Park this year.
“The goal of this is not only to instill watershed conservation and film making education but also how to make positive, healthy choices,” he said.
Teens aged 13 to 18 arrived at the park to don wetsuits and helmets before climbing into the Stonycreek River and attempting to surf the standing wave there.
Zackery Shaffer, of Ebensburg, was looking forward to this part of the experience because he’s surfed before.
“I didn’t know there was anywhere to surf but the beaches,” the 13-year-old said.
For Hudak, the conservation and film making side of the program is what drew her to participate.
She was informed about First Waves by her Students Against Destructive Decisions adviser and decided to give it a shot.
“I really like this type of science,” Hudak said.
She is interested in the outdoors and environmental study.
Hudak said that although she wasn’t too familiar with watershed conservation she was looking forward to learning.
She was also interested in editing the footage taken Monday and as a member of SADD thought the partnership with the county drug coalition was good.
That alliance was formed last summer, Kauffman said.
She’d seen the First Waves activities online and reached out to SurfSUP about partnering.
Kauffman said offering the program was “kind of like an ‘if you build it, they will come’” situation because it can be tough getting youth involved with the drug coalition.
Brochures from the organization and freebies, such as pop-sockets, wrist bands and pens, were available on a table at the pavilion next to the river.
Prior to the watershed portion of the gathering, Kauffman had the attendees stand in a circle and toss a ball of string around while asking each other questions.
Each had to hold on to the thread when they threw it to someone else.
Kauffman said at the end of that activity that a community is like a web and if some aren’t holding their side up it can fall apart – a demonstration of how destructive substance abuse is.
Amanda Christy, a 22-year-old volunteer from Butler, said she thought the partnership between First Waves and the coalition was a good idea.
“It’s so easy to tell kids ‘No’ to drugs,” she said. “But a lot might not have good coping mechanisms, so introducing them to the water is a good alternative.”
The participants will meet again on Wednesday for the second part of the program where they’ll learn more about editing.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.