One firefighter received minor burns and several more were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion while 10 stations battled a Munster house fire in the sweltering summer heat Saturday, responders said.
Crews were sent to the home just before 7 p.m. to find flames emitting above the porch of a two-story shingle-style home on the 6,000 block of Admiral Peary Highway, according to Ed Myers, Keystone Regional Regional Fire And Rescue’s assistant chief at its Lilly station.
Myers said firefighters attempted an interior attack but had to withdraw after recognizing the home’s floor was “burned out” near the steps.
With temperatures in the 80s, Keystone called for a second alarm that brought backup from as far away as Ebensburg and Blair County to allow firefighters to battle the fire in shorter shifts, he said.
A water tanker had to be shuttled in for water, but the crews were able to douse the blaze within an hour or so, Myers said.
Myers said he was thankful the difficult situation wasn’t worse.
The injured firefighter received only minor burns, he said. He was treated at an area hospital and released to his home before crews cleared the scene overnight.
A state police fire marshal was investigating the cause of the blaze.
Myers said he did not have an estimate on the damage but described it as “pretty severe.”
The family living in the home was out of town visiting family when the fire occurred, Myers said.
