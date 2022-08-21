WINDBER, Pa. – A fire sparked by a lightning bolt severely damaged Windber Church of the Nazarene early Sunday morning.
It struck as a summer thunderstorm rolled through the region at around 4 a.m., and the fire quickly spread in the roof of the brick building on the corner of Graham Avenue and 9th Street. Since it was the middle of the night, about a half-hour elapsed before emergency services were contacted, said Anson Bloom, Windber's fire chief.
Ten fire departments and three EMS units from Somerset and Cambria counties, along with Windber police, eventually responded, and the fire was knocked down thanks to “flawless execution,” Bloom said. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment, but discharged later in the day.
The roof was severely damaged in the back of the church, but the altar area – with a pulpit, a wooden cross and an organ – was unscathed. Much of the damage to the church's interior was limited to smoke and water.
Still, Bloom said, “sadly, it will probably be demolished and rebuilt, but there was a ton of things saved in there.”
Lay Pastor Michael Long said it was “amazing work they did putting the fire out.”
Bloom and a fire marshal concurred that the blaze was caused by the lightning strike. The chief described the incident as “an unfortunate event, but caused by natural causes.”
“I was kind of shocked at that this morning,” Windber Mayor Mike Thomas said. "You just never know when lightning’s going to strike. I hate to say it that way. It sounds kind of cliché, but you just don’t know what’s going to happen today or tomorrow when you wake up.”
Bloom said responding to an overnight fire is “tough” because delays can occur before first responders are notified, since most people are likely asleep at that time.
“It was an older building – no alarm system, no suppression system, stuff like that,” Bloom said, "but even that may not have made a difference because the fire was in the roof line. The alarm systems are much lower. Until somebody notices what’s going on in the middle of the night, the fire’s already got a good start on us.”
The church's 30-some parishioners will now decide what steps to take next.
“Moving forward, honestly, we’re going to follow God’s lead,” Long said. “We’re a small congregation, but (a) very dedicated, loyal congregation.”
Organizations and individuals have already offered to assist the congregation, Long said, adding that “we’re absolutely blessed to be part of the Windber community.”
“Windber’s always been like that,” Thomas said. “We help each other out. In time of need, everybody pulls together.”
