Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.