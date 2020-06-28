HOLSOPPLE[mdash] Willard "Bill", 89, Windber, went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2020. Born November 16, 1930 in Paint Township to the late Clarence and Theora (Shaffer) Holsopple. Preceded in death by sister, Goldie Sturtz and brother, Kenneth. He married the love of his life, Mildred Was…