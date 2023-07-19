JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There is, after 92 years of existence, a definite sense of familiarity about the Ferndale Firemen’s Jubilee.
Neighbors, families, volunteers, food vendors, ride operators all come together around the same time every summer, generation after generation.
This year’s event got underway on Monday. It will run all week until concluding with the familiar fireworks display on Saturday.
“For us, it’s tradition more than anything else. … It’s been more of a family affair,” said Ralph Boyle, festival co-chairman and treasurer of the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Association. “If you look around at the members of our department right now, they’re all wives, husbands, brothers, sisters carrying on from mothers and fathers from years before.”
Giving back to the community is also part of the tradition, as the firefighters make donations to several organizations, including the borough’s police department, Johnstown Elks Lodge No. 175 and the Ferndale Area School District band boosters, who all provide assistance to the festival.
“It’s just working together to make a community the way it is now,” Boyle said.
Bartlebaugh Amusements has also been part of the jubilee for more than three decades.
This year, the company brought 13 rides, including a Ferris wheel, to the grounds.
“It’s the 92nd year, so seeing that, being familiar for everybody, I think (the people here) like to see that,” said Kayla Bartlebaugh, a co-owner of Bartlebaugh Amusements.
Kayla Bartlebaugh married into the family. Her husband, Dave Bartlebaugh, has been coming to the Ferndale event since he was a youngster. His impression of the Johnstown region after all these years is that it is “like a bunch of little towns in one, but everybody comes here for the jubilee, so it’s a pretty neat deal.”
There are newcomers, too.
Stromboli Land, a food truck operation from Clearfield County, only started attending the event about four years ago.
“It’s just a nice, quiet, peaceful spot,” Stromboli Land owner Josh Spingola said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.