Emma Leigh Askey, 5, of Johnstown, is all smiles walking along Main Street dressed in a Christmas present outfit during the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A fresh coating of snow on Friday didn’t deter crowds of people from descending on downtown Johnstown for the annual Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night, presented by the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
They poured onto Main Street to explore the vendors and count down the minutes until the Christmas Tree @ Central Park was brought to life at 8 p.m.
“For the community to get together, it’s wonderful,” Jennifer Gustkey said.
1 of 10
Snowman
Amanda Lupek, 8, of Johnstown, gets her photo taken in front of the inflatable snowman during the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Entertainer Carrie Krug from Flow N’at, of Ligonier, spins her fire umbrella at the corner of Main and Market streets during the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Johnstowners Tim Rexrode (left) and Anthony Meyers get their picture taken with Max, the Grinch and Martha May Whovier during the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Rose Mary Zenone, a member of Johnstown Symphony Chorus, sings Christmas carols on Main Street during the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Emma Leigh Askey, 5, of Johnstown, is all smiles walking along Main Street dressed in a Christmas present outfit during the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
The 36-foot animated Christmas tree in downtown Johnstown's Central Park came to live for the seventh year during the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
The 36-foot animated Christmas tree entertains the crowd in downtown Johnstown's Central Park during the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Amanda Lupek, 8, of Johnstown, gets her photo taken in front of the inflatable snowman during the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Entertainer Carrie Krug from Flow N’at, of Ligonier, spins her fire umbrella at the corner of Main and Market streets during the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Johnstowners Tim Rexrode (left) and Anthony Meyers get their picture taken with Max, the Grinch and Martha May Whovier during the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Rose Mary Zenone, a member of Johnstown Symphony Chorus, sings Christmas carols on Main Street during the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Emma Leigh Askey, 5, of Johnstown, is all smiles walking along Main Street dressed in a Christmas present outfit during the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
The 36-foot animated Christmas tree in downtown Johnstown's Central Park came to live for the seventh year during the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
The 36-foot animated Christmas tree entertains the crowd in downtown Johnstown's Central Park during the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
She and her grandson Cody Stivison, 6, were exploring the shut-down Main Street to see what kinds of holiday treats were available from the numerous vendors.
Stivison said he liked the event a lot and was having fun, as were a lot of other children of various ages. Smiles were painted on every child’s face as they walked with family up and down Main Street, taking in the sights.
Sean McCool, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership board member, said that makes all the hard work and planning worth it. He was also roaming the street, greeting friends and newcomers alike.
“The fact that it’s so cold and we had weather today and people still showed up shows how much people crave this, and we love providing it,” McCool said.
Surveying the festive thoroughfare, he added, how couldn’t you be put in the Christmas spirit?
Members of a local Girl Scout troop were dressed up as presents, holiday music was piped into the area, parents shared Christmas tales such as Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” with their children, and the Grinch himself and Cindy Lou Who were set up to take photos with visitors.
There were also giant inflatable reindeer and a snowman; shop windows twinkled with lights; Santa greeted children at the corner of Main Street and Gazebo Park; fire-twirlers spun their umbrellas; and the Johnstown Symphony Chorus entertained strollers with carols.
“I just love the vibes down there,” Katie Markum said.
She and her husband, son and mother were perusing the various vendors set up in the street.
Joe Markum said they love the houses and the animated tree display in the park. That’s what keeps the Richland Township couple coming back year after year.
Lori Dettry, Katie Markum’s mother, agreed, saying she always looks forward to the lighting of the tree.
“It’s pretty exciting that the streets are full of people and the city is alive tonight,” Rotary Club of Johnstown President Michelle Petrell said. “We’re cold, but we’re happy.”
She and her fellow Rotary Club representatives were handing out candy cane lollipops to passersby, as well as information about the organization.
“It’s an exciting night,” Rotary Club member Donna Christopher said.
As 8 p.m. approached, crowds of people filled the spaces between the nearly 40 holiday houses in the Christmas Village in Central Park and counted down to the moment the tree came to life.
Visitors packed in close to the center to get the perfect angle and pulled out cellphones to record the special moment, cheering as “The Little Drummer Boy” played and the tree was lit in hues of red, green and white for the first time this season.
The animated program that features classic holiday tunes will run daily from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 8.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.