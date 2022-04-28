JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When asked to think about a relaxing place, Marlin Plymette envisioned St. Michaels, Maryland, a little town on the Miles River that flows into the Chesapeake Bay.
“We go down to help work on a sailboat down there, and just sit by the water, and watch the water, and watch the ducks, and watch the boats go out to work because it’s an oystering community,” Plymette said. “They do oystering, and camping, and clamming and that sort of thing.”
On Thursday, Plymette created a painting of St. Michaels – with the river, a dock, a sailboat and a sunrise – during a Veteran Community Initiatives art therapy program at Bottle Works in Johnstown.
Plymette, an Air Force veteran, said thinking about the town he painted brings “calmness to my life.”
The objective of the class was to teach veterans about how art can be used to help with stress and other mental health issues. It also provided participants a chance to socialize with others who have served in the military.
“Everything was very open, whatever they felt they wanted to talk about or not,” Tina Pelesky, VCI’s director of administration and caregiving, said. “We made it an open flow.”
The class was taught by Seton Hill University graduate student Sarah Jo Wells.
“Veterans sometimes come home and they have experiences that they can’t really voice in words,” Wells said. “It might be harmful to do that. It might be hurtful for them. But art is a way to kind of express those emotions that need to be expressed outwards, like cathartically, like out and about, and not bottled up anymore.”
VCI plans to hold another art therapy class on May 10 at Laurel Arts Center, 601 Georgian Place, Somerset.
