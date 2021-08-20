SOMERSET – Almost 20 years have passed since Dana Beach's friend, New York Fire Department Capt. Patrick Brown, died in the World Trade Center's crumbling North Tower.
But "Patty" Brown's courageous spirit and his photograph – taped to the windshield of Beach's Harley-Davidson – were with him Friday as Beach set off at dawn for Flight 93 National Memorial and the Pentagon.
"Especially now, 20 years later, and with everything that's happening in Afghanistan, it makes today even more poignant because we're back at square one," Beach said.
"This ride sends a message that everyone who sacrificed so much on Sept. 11 didn't lose their lives in vain."
The retired Florida firefighter was anything but alone Friday.
He was one of more than 700 riders traveling 1,300 miles this weekend from Somerset County to Arlington, Virginia, and New York City to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks there.
"We've got riders here from Illinois, Kansas, south Florida and pretty much everywhere in between," said Eric Sjurseth, a founder and president of America's 9/11 Foundation.
"And we do this to honor the first responders who gave their lives that day – as well as those who continue to put their lives on the line today."
Like many fellow Americans, Sjurseth said he, too, is shaken by the smoldering turmoil in Afghanistan.
He said he was shocked to see the Middle Eastern country's forces fold against Taliban attackers – and views it as a "smack in the face" that America's government recklessly turned its back on the operation – "especially so close to the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11."
But today's troubling times will not overshadow the stories and sacrifices of Sept. 11's original heroes, Sjurseth said.
Sjurseth and a patriotic parade of bikers aired that message with the rumbling, collective roar of 700 motorcycles early Friday as they rode through Flight 93 National Memorial and then veered south toward the Pentagon.
Their journey marks the continuation of a 20-year tradition that has raised almost $1 million over that span in scholarships for families of first responders.
The foundation awards 15 $2,000 scholarships every year to the children of those responders.
"Whether it's someone who is active in fire, police, EMS, corrections, or a sheriff's department, our scholarships are open to them nationwide," he said.
Those who rush to answer the call, "They don't get paid what they deserve, and a lot of times, they need all the help they can get," Sjurseth said.
"Whether it's rushing into a burning building or risking fentanyl exposure at a crime scene, we don't understand how much they do for us every single day."
Debbie Chitester saw that firsthand during the days after Sept. 11, 2001.
She worked for the Red Cross at the time, processing volunteers outside the remains of the World Trade Center while an agonizing search effort remained underway at the site.
Memories of that day are etched in her mind, she said.
But as the years turned to decades, Chitester said it seems like too many people are forgetting about the lessons and the heroes of 9/11.
Today, just as it was then, the two-word phrase borne from the ashes of that day, still carries a powerful message, she said.
"Never forget," Chitester said.
"We can never forget."
