Tracy Selak had been working in the field of behavioral health and drug and alcohol services for more than two decades when two phone calls in the spring of 2017 brought a “new perspective” to her world.
The first brought news that her fiancé’s sister had died of a drug overdose. Seventeen days later, she learned her 46-year-old brother, Gabor “Gabe” Selak, had died of an overdose at his home in San Diego.
Selak and others shared their stories Tuesday during an Empty Chair Memorial service in Peoples Natural Gas Park.
The event was spearheaded by Cambria County Drug Coalition to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.
Like many who lose close family members to overdoses, Selak said she blamed herself for not seeing the signs of avoidance, withdrawal and secrecy her brother exhibited in the time preceding his death.
“Looking back, all those signs were there,” Selak said. “I thought he was smarter than all of that.”
She contacted her brother three days before his death on April 3, 2017, and was told everything was all right. He said he was busy but would call her back.
It was the last time she spoke with him.
“The only thing I’m grateful for is that I reconnected with him at that moment,” she said. “He died three days later.”
Selak is Cambria County’s behavioral health/intellectual disabilities/early intervention administrator.
Although she said her experience proves anyone can overlook the signs of serious drug abuse and mental illness, she says it’s important to watch for those signs.
“Don’t take their word when they say, ‘I’m good; everything is good,’ ” she said.
In the end, she had to remind herself the overdose was not her responsibility. Sharing the experience with others who faced the same self-doubt, Selak recalled her thoughts at the time.
“I thought, ‘I should have been there,’ but, professionally, I know that was his struggle and his journey,” she said.
The Empty Chair Memorial featured 430 chairs – one for each life lost to a drug overdose in the last five years in Cambria County.
Loved ones were invited to place flowers or other mementos on a chair representing their loss.
Natalie Kauffman, of the drug coalition, hosted the program.
Speakers included Cortney Langerholc of Richland Family Health Center, who presented a survivor’s story and gave tips on coping with the loss and sharing the memories with others.
Melody Ray, a grief specialist with Home Nursing Agency’s children’s grief program The Healing Patch. Ray read “Someone I Love Died of a Drug Overdose,” the children’s book she created to help kids understand and cope with the loss. The book is is available through the drug coalition.
County Commissioner Tom Chernisky, who presented a county proclamation recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day.
Musical selections were provided by Eden Darity and Tyler Roxby.
