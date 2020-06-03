They walked into Johnstown’s Center Town Precinct one at a time over the lunch hour – sometimes 10 minutes apart – to cast their ballots.
And, in some cases, their totals added up to just two dozen of as many as 700 registered voters by the lunch hour.
But at a time when hot-button national issues are influencing many people’s views on their rights, the methods they use to vote and a nation divided, Cambria County voters who spoke with The Tribune-Democrat on Tuesday said they brought strong convictions to the polls.
While Westmont area resident Joan Helsel Stofko viewed her vote as a measure of support for President Donald Trump “and religious freedom,” William Anthony Barber, of Johnstown, described his vote as his personal, one-man stand for change.
As thousands are marching through America’s cities to call for that change – and justice for George Floyd – “your voice is heard the loudest here,” Barber, 40, said, while exiting his polling place in downtown Johnstown.
“This is what we have to make a change,” he said. “Protesting is fine but without your vote, your voice won’t be heard. You can’t just sit and home ... or take to the streets and be upset.”
In Westmont, Stofko said she, too, was grieving the fact Floyd lost his life on a Minneapolis street last week – and the fact a police officer is to blame.
“No human being deserves to endure that – what he went through,” Stofko said, leaning against her driver’s seat outside Westmont Church of the Brethren, the borough’s second precinct. “It was sickening.”
But for Stofko, it’s not something that sways her choice for president.
“I know he’s wild and crazy,” she said of Trump’s attitude.
But he’s also a business leader and a political outsider who has kept Americans' “basic values” in mind for the past 3 1/2 years, Stofko added.
“He’s protecting our religious freedom,” she said. “And that’s important.”
Stofko, who said she’s cast presidential votes since George McGovern’s failed bid in 1972, was one of several local residents who said it was important to them to vote in person this spring, despite safety-minded COVID-19 adjustments that enabled all Pennsylvanians to cast ballots by mail.
Despite county election office workers’ assurances that mail-in voting was safe and time-tested, Bob Mickal, of Westmont, put on his mask and voted during the lunch hour.
“I want to make sure my vote is counted,” he said.
At 12:15 p.m., Mickal was just one of 89 people who voted in person – or 6% of the 1,400 voters registered in the district.
Lines of yellow “social distancing” tape – measured six feet apart – outnumbered the two people waiting in line as he left.
“That’s very low. Very low,” one poll worker said. “But there were at least 350 absentee and mail-in ballots (filed prior to the election) here.”
At Center Town, which shared a space at 1st Summit Arena, 29 people of 466 registered voters – or 4% – cast ballots as of 1 p.m., poll workers said.
The turnout was just under 5% at 1 p.m. in Johnstown’s 8th Ward No. 1, poll workers said.
The group estimated mail-in ballots were higher there, too – well over 100 at Center Town Ward. But some voters wondered if COVID-19 concerns might also have kept some people away.
In some ways, Jon Bradbury, of Johnstown, said it was what brought him to the polls.
The self-described lifelong Democrat called Trump’s handling of the pandemic “inept” – and said it only reinforced his view that the nation’s 45th president “needs to go.”
“The guy in office now totally mismanaged it. He had reports dating back through January that told him this was coming – it was just a matter of time,” Bradbury said.
“So I’m here today to make my voice heard, if nothing else,” he added.
