SHANKSVILLE, Pa. – What might have been the most low-key anniversary remembrance service ever at Flight 93 National Memorial took place on Monday.
No president, vice president or high-ranking federal official participated in the ceremony commemorating the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that included a plane crashing in Somerset County after the passengers fought back against the hijackers.
Nor was it a milestone year, like the 20th anniversary in 2021.
So there was a smaller crowd and less national attention than in previous years.
But the gathering was still emotional and reflective with a prayer, brief speech by superintendent of western Pennsylvania’s national parks Stephen Clark and a reading of the 40 passengers’ and crew members’ names with accompanying tolling of the bells.
“I think, for most families, we don’t come here to see politicians,” Gordon Felt, former president for the Families of Flight 93, said. “We don’t come here for the crowds. We come here to be with our loved ones. While we certainly understand the need to have big events because we share this event with the country and the world and there are times when we do have the high-profile presidents, high-profile celebrities in to help raise the profile for some of those bigger anniversary dates, this year’s different.”
Felt described the gathering as “very different this year,” making it “much more peaceful, much more personal, which I appreciate.”
“It’s a nice alternative to what we’ve had in the past,” Felt said.
Ed Sheehan Jr., a Friends of Flight 93 board member, said the ceremonies are “all very moving no matter how many people are here just to remember and reflect on the courage and heroism that those 40 heroes displayed.”
Felt expects that in the future, there will once again be a “spectacular commemorative service that we’ll share again with the world."
“We recently recognized the 20th anniversary of the attacks on America,” Sheehan said. “I think we’re at a point now where we continue to recognize the heroes. But, I think as we move forward, we’ll probably hold things on a 20-, 25-, 30-year basis.”
This year’s audience included people such as Sheehan and Felt who regularly attend the ceremony, along with some individuals who came for the first time, including Joe Hempel, a retired firefighter from North Carolina, and Sarah Dougal, an Allegheny County resident.
“I think, really as Americans, we owe that,” Hempel said. “We can’t forget that. Being a firefighter, what went on in New York City is one thing, but we can’t forget about this. We can’t forget about the Pentagon. We can’t forget about the day. I think as Americans, we owe that to them, to those people.”
Dougal brought flowers to honor “the heroes that stormed the cockpit” on Flight 93.
“I just felt moved to be here because I’ve never been here and other family members of mine have been here,” Dougal said. “It’s just something that I felt I really needed to do.”
