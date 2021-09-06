EBENSBURG – The American Legion County Fair was in full swing Monday with crowds filling the fairgrounds after COVID-19 forced a cancellation of the 2020 fair.
Mike and Lucy Hritz, of Cresson, said they attend the fair most years for the food and to support the local community.
“We like pretty much everything, looking at everything, all of the different animals and going through all of the buildings and the exhibits,” Mike Hritz said.
Fair Board President Bill Harker said that many individuals come to the fair for the food.
“A lot of them come just for the food, but there are so many farm animals,” he said. “If you walk through the barns, you see parents walking with their little kids and they really like that.”
This year featured a new addition of an Educational Showcase in Building 3 sponsored by the Cambria County Conservation District, which Harker said saw a lot of visitors on Sunday.
He explained that Sunday’s speaker in the showcase featured snakes, and fairgoers could have had a snake wrapped around their neck.
Monday featured “The Bug Guy,” Ryan Bridge, and his display of insects and live creatures from around the world.
Maggie and Scott Berdine, of Belsano, were able to check out the exhibit with their children, Makayla, 12 , and Thomas, 9 .
"They had a whole bunch of different bugs and stuff that we’ve never seen before,” Maggie Berdine said.
Makayla Berdine said that she had a chance to hold a spider.
“The spider, I held it and its feet were like really soft,” she said.
“I would expect it to be like sticky or like pokey,” her mom added.
Maggie added that she enjoyed the addition to this year’s fair.
“We just come to the fair to get something to eat, ride some rides and look at some stuff,” she said of the family’s normal fair routine.
The Educational Showcase will continue with the Cambria County Drone System on Tuesday, the Cambria County Animal Rescue Team on Wednesday, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Safety Demonstrations on Thursday, a presentation on nuisance animals and rabies by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services on Friday and St. Francis University rock experiments on Saturday.
Also, in Building 3 is a display honoring the American Legion County Fair Queen Contest, which crowned its 50th queen, Rebecca Williamson, on Sunday.
Harker said that he anticipates this year’s crowds to surpass 2019, which he said was a banner year for attendance.
The American Legion County Fair continues through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.