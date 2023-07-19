JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Owen P. Standley stood in a slight drizzle on Wednesday, about 45 minutes before beginning a production of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” and talked about the experience of acting in the natural setting of Stackhouse Park.
“It is a blessing and a curse that in the true fashion of theater ... we create magic from nothing,” said Standley, who played Silvius, a lovesick shepherd. “We don’t have a theater house with air conditioning and fixed seating and all that.
“We genuinely create something from nothing. We invite the public to share in that magic in just a regular park, where you might bring your kids to splash in the water or build a campfire. Here, they get to witness the recreation of theatrical art that has been around for centuries – that, still, the through-line of the story affects us today.”
The rain eventually stopped, and Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company put on the show as part of a run that includes scheduled performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, all at 7 p.m.
The troupe has been performing Shakespeare plays in the park on the Johnstown-Westmont border since 1991.
“I think it’s putting breath and goodness in the people of Johnstown,” said Laura Gordon, the show’s director. “I think it’s the medicine that they all need. I always put my heart and soul into it. As for all the actors and all the people on the side, we are here because we think we’re making it a better place.”
Gordon said the play, a comedy, shows that “the power of catharsis, the power of happiness is a really good thing.”
The acting company took the play out of Shakespeare’s original setting and placed it in the 1960s, hoping to make the experience more relatable.
Mary Kuzilla, an audience member from Dunlo, was not familiar with the work, but researched the play before attending the show. It was her first experience seeing a performance in Stackhouse Park.
“I’ve been wanting to come here for a long time,” Kuzilla said. “My friend suggested it. … I just wanted to see an open-air production. I’ve heard a lot about it.”
