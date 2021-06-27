Mark Kush of Johnstown, PA., is shown with his 1947 Harley Davidson WL, which won Best of Show at a motorcycle contest at PNG Park during the annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in Johnstown, PA., Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Shawn LegerofCountry’s Tattoo SaloonshowsCecilia Rose of New Castle,PA.,a cell phone photo ofa design before startingher first tattoo,at PNG Park during the annual Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally in Johnstown, PA., Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Kush competed with 17 others, including Ken Obvenovich, of Ohio, who put on a show by shooting flames from his bike’s tailpipes.
The array of mostly customized motorcycles in the contest was parked near the entrance of one of downtown Johnstown’s bars, which was highly trafficked all day as the sun added some sunburn to many of the tattoos judged Saturday.
The tattoo contest, judged by the noise made by the couple hundred spectators, came down to two U.S. military veterans.
Runner-up Melissa Richards, of Monroeville, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
But the winner of the contest was Duke Griffin, a U.S. Army veteran from Duncansville and member of the U.S. Veterans’ Motorcycle Club.
His tattoo was a simple outline of Pennsylvania and the number 22 on his right forearm to signify the 22 veterans who commit suicide each day in the United States, according to statistics from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
After the contest, Griffin said he served eight years as an Army medic.
“Our club, the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle club, is about reducing the number of veteran suicides by promoting brotherhood and resources for veterans to get help,” he said.
While the trophy for his tattoo was nice, he said, the real victory would be when veteran suicides ended.
“It needs to end,” he said. “We need to let veterans know there is more than what they think is out there for them.”
