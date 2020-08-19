Dressed in a life preserver and safety pads, Evan Locher, 14, of Johnstown, picked through a net to find aquatic life pulled from the Stonycreek River in Greenhouse Park.
It was his second year participating in First Waves, a conservation program organized by Ian Smith of SurfSup Adventures, Pittsburgh – although Wednesday's experience differed from last year's outing.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those involved had to wear masks during the excursion.
That didn't dampen Locher's spirit.
"It makes a tiny bit of a difference," he said. "But I think it's the right thing to do to keep everyone safe."
Locher was one of nearly a dozen youth from around the area who suited up for a day of river exploration.
Wednesday's workshop was the first of three that will take place over the next week.
The program has been around for seven years and teaches teenagers ages 14-18 about being stewards of waterways.
"We believe conservation can be inspiring," Smith said.
Stirring things up
The participants also get to work with filmmaking, documenting their conservation project, and Smith teaches the group to paddle-board.
Robert Sabo, a watershed specialist with the Indiana County Conservation District, was on hand to lead the teens through the environmental portion of the program.
"I think it's very important to get youth to understand the importance of water resources," Sabo said.
It was his first year leading the excursion, but echoed the importance of such excursions.
The first portion of the day was the collection of macroinvertebrates with a net, which Vegenzo Peoples, 18, of Johnstown held while Sabo and another volunteer stirred up dirt and rocks upstream.
Next, the group used tweezers to pick out anything that was moving and put it in a container, including a fish.
Sabo said the different species found in a river can tell a lot about the health of the waterway.
He didn't have a clear picture of the Stonycreek initially, stating that the organisms found would have to be examined closer.
Quality of water
However, Smith was excited by the number of creatures being found.
He said that the teens were pulling out more than the previous year.
Following this part, Sabo helped the group take pH and conductivity tests of the stream.
After that the participants were able to try out the paddle boards. Locher and Peoples were looking forward to that activity.
Peoples said what drew him to the program was getting to be outside and play in the water.
Smith told the group the work they were doing Wednesday was "important" and would help protect the waterway for years to come.
On Monday the teens will be back in Greenhouse Park to plant trees and do more paddle-boarding before a yet-to-be scheduled day of film editing to wrap up this year's program.
First Waves is paid for in part by several organizations, including the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, UPMC Health Plan, REI and, new this year, the organizers were awarded a $2,718 grant from the state department of environmental protection.
