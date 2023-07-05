From symphony fans packing Ebensburg’s Penn Eben Park and a flag parade through Westmont to community members lining the streets on Tuesday for the Sunnehanna Country Club fireworks display, the region was alive with the spirit of the Fourth of July.
The day’s festivities started at 10:30 a.m. in Ebensburg as a quintet of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra performed for joyous crowds.
“If we can hear the symphony, it’s a good deal,” Sharon Allison said. “They do such good things.”
The Ebensburg resident lives a block from the park on West High Street and walked to the green space with her friend Marie Piastrelli.
“They are very good,” Piastrelli said.
The pair used to attend performances at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown when the JSO performed with a fireworks display during the holiday.
That’s why when the quintet came to their town – this is the second year for the performance – the women made a point to attend.
“We’re just happy to have them here and just happy Ebensburg is one of the towns they choose to perform in,” borough Community Development Director Danea Koss said.
She had reached out to the symphony about performing during PotatoFest in September last year. When the representatives mentioned Fourth of July concerts, Koss excitedly accepted the offer.
Koss said she was happy to see the turnout – people of all ages gathered around the gazebo in the park with folding chairs, ready to enjoy some holiday-inspired tunes.
“It’s great,” Jim C. Getz said.
“It’s terrific.”
The 94-year-old Hastings man sat close to the quintet with his son, Jim W. Getz, who was glad to be out with his father.
“He’s been in music his whole life,” the younger man said.
“When he heard they were having a concert over here we had to come over.”
Jim C. Getz was the longtime music teacher and band director at Cambria Heights High School, played in the U.S. Air Force Band during his service from 1951 to 1955 and also participated in the Tommy Phillips Band and Northern Cambria Community Band.
At the fireworks display, people lined the road to Sunnehanna Country Club, camping out in truck beds, on hatches of SUVs and in lawn chairs waiting on the sky to light up for the Independence Day celebration.
Others claimed spots closer to the clubhouse and either set up chairs near the first fairway or spread blankets on the lawn.
Krista Woodhead and her family have attended the annual event for three years and love the spectacular fireworks display put on by the club.
“It’s something we look forward to every year,” she said.
“It’s nice they open this up to people.”
Her 7-year-old son, Jason, was excited to claim the family’s usual spot.
“They’re awesome,” he said of the fireworks. “I love it. I think it’s pretty cool.”
Jason Woodhead played on the nearby lawn with his cousin and some other children while adults congregated to chat before the show began.
Johnstown native Mary Drazina, who now lives in Arizona, and her granddaughter, Krista Miller, sat on a blanket ahead of the Woodhead group, patiently waiting and chatting as dusk approached.
“I came in because my daughter was having a gender reveal that was at Greenhouse Park, and now I’m here to enjoy the fireworks,” Drazina said. “It’s fun to come home to spend time with family.”
Miller was glad to get quality time with her grandmother and share the fireworks show with her.
“It’s just really fun being here with her,” she said.
Drazina added that to celebrate the birth of the country at a great local amenity, such as Sunnehanna, was an amazing opportunity.
