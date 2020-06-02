James Speller’s eyes widened Monday as University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown professor Christine Dahlin started telling him about some of the tiny creatures hiding in his neighborhood.
“I’ve seen salamanders on YouTube. But I didn’t know they were here, too,” Speller said, sitting outside the Solomon Homes Apartments community building.
Dahlin’s nature-themed scavenger hunt had caught his attention.
“I like nature and nature likes me,” the 12-year-old Greater Johnstown student said.
At a time when COVID-19 guidelines have been keeping too many children indoors, the Pitt-Johnstown biology professor was able to count that as a victory.
Dahlin and four fellow Communi-TEAM members handed out more than 100 activity packets in the Solomon community as part of an ongoing effort to engage with youth in the low-income neighborhoods.
The move was also an adapted one, she said.
Through a support grant, Pitt-Johnstown faculty formed a Communi-TEAM project to pair weekly career-focused activities with healthy meals at Solomon Homes, Prospect, Oakhurst and Coopersdale Homes earlier this year.
“It was going great. We were averaging 60 kids a night ... with themes like health night, STEM night and a coding station,” she said.
Once COVID-19 guidelines suspended sizeable gatherings, then came the a sudden halt in March, Dahlin said.
If anything, COVID-19 obstacles only enhance “the need to support these kids,” Education Division Chairman Gerald Zahorchak said.
It’s tough for any busy family – let alone a parent who might be working two or three jobs to get by – to find the time to encourage their children to stay active, creative and continue to learn, he said.
Faculty packed each bag with chalk, jump rope and an activity packet that challenged children to play and explore outdoors.
Through a partnership with United Way, Johnstown Rotary Club and the Pitt-Johnstown Book Center, they added math games, coloring pages and journals to allow kids to write about life during a pandemic.
“Now,” Zahorchak said, “they have some of the same opportunities that most other families already have around their homes.”
With help from Conemaugh Health System, the group also included hand sanitizer and masks.
“That helps a lot,” Diane Brown said with a smile, while her three grandchildren looked through their activity bags.
“Because every time I turn around, they are losing their masks.”
A few feet away, her 9-year-old grandson Asante was surprised to find a box of multi-colored sidewalk chalk.
“Look,” he said, raising the chalk in the air with one hand. “Now, I can color outside.”
Dahlin said Pitt-Johnstown faculty planned to hand out as many as 460 activity bags Monday.
The effort is part of a broader Pitt-Johnstown outreach program that has been ongoing for nearly a decade – such as the Woodland Park cleanup each fall, she said.
