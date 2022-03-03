JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Retired FBI profiler Bill Hagmaier spent hundreds of hours with serial killer Ted Bundy, and drew murder confessions from him.
But what made him feel awkward, he said Thursday, was delivering a keynote speech for the Cambria Regional Chamber’s 2022 annual dinner.
“I’m nervous,” Hagmaier said before the dinner and awards ceremony commenced Thursday night at the Masonic Temple, 130 Valley Pike, Johnstown.
“These folks never saw a dead body,” he said. “I usually don’t talk unless it’s to victim’s families, prosecutors, judges ...”
But the Pittsburgh native cracked some jokes and talked about meeting his wife Barbara, of Nanty Glo – who reined in her husband’s speech with some light heckling when she thought he was delving too much into the darker aspects of his career, which was to understand the minds of criminals.
For those who were interested, Hagmaier said, there’s a movie called “No Man of God,” starring Elijah Wood, which tells some of his life story. But he said some parts are exaggerated – for example, moments in which Wood cries.
Hagmaier said he never cried.
For area business leaders, Hagmaier had some positive words about Johnstown, and those sentiments were echoed by Chamber members.
In 2021, the Cambria County Chamber of Commerce celebrated a year marked by 25 business ribbon-cuttings and 72 new members, as well as cooperation among many members that led to Johnstown’s receiving a $24 million federal grant to bolster downtown Johnstown.
Chamber officials including President and CEO Amy Bradley spoke energetically about business growth budding downtown, and several of the businesses receiving awards Thursday night have contributed to that growth.
Balance Restaurant, which opened downtown four years ago at 415 Main St., received the chamber’s Excellence in Business award for small businesses.
The Esport Company, another business making an impact downtown was honored for technology innovation. Its founder, Seth Mason, 23, has brought esports to Greater Johnstown schools and has plans to expand downtown.
In the Cambria City section of town, Operation BeYoutiful, which provides spa experiences and beauty products for women suffering from life-threatening illnesses, was honored Thursday with the chamber’s Community Service Award.
With its school in Patton Borough that trains hundreds of firefighters annually from across the region, the Cambria Regional Firefighters Association was recognized with the Chamber’s Community Impact award.
HF Lenz Co. in Richland Township won the chamber’s Excellence in Business award for the large business category. In 2021 the company’s work supported $1 billion in construction projects for educational and health institutions in dozens of states, and the company’s engineers did it remotely, President Tom Deter said.
The chamber also has elected new board members, including Chairwoman Kerri Mueller, senior vice president of AmeriServ Financial.
“We are beginning to see more young people moving into downtown, whether they are operating businesses or taking on leadership organizations in community organizations,” she said. “This is a real shift from what we are used to, and its a good one that needs to continue.”
