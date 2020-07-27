SOMERSET – With a brush in hand, State College artist Jesse Lubera layered liquified chalk onto a Somerset Borough sidewalk to create a six-foot-long depiction of the USS Somerset.
Nearby, children used chalk to create colorful pictures of flowers, family and fan art of video game creations.
This year’s Chalk the Block was scaled down – and spread out across uptown Somerset – due to COVID-19 concerns Sunday, but that didn’t stop both professional and upstart artists from bringing the neighborhood alive with visual expression, Somerset Inc. Director Regina Coughenour said.
“We’ve got people here of all ages making sidewalk art and showing their talent,” said Coughenour, whose group first launched the event four years ago.
Sponsored by Somerset Trust, the event had been growing every year since its 2017 debut. But Coughenour said ever-changing COVID-19 restrictions compelled organizers to take a “gentle approach” with promoting the event this year and filling the borough’s streets.
Rather than have acts performing live music, radio hits were pumped through speakers in the heart of the business district.
Traffic cones were offered to artists to place around their work spaces to give them a comfort zone to create from a safe distance and, in partnership with Laurel Arts, the movie “The Sandlot” was, fittingly, moved to the Little League field to give viewers space to safely watch the summer classic.
“We worked hard to take that stress out of the event – and give this a relaxing atmosphere,” Coughenour said.
The flick inspired Westmoreland County artist Erik Greenawalt – known in his medium as the “Chalking Dad” – to create a larger-than-life painting of “The Sandlot” character Hamilton “Ham” Porter calling his shot at home plate.
Greenawalt, one of four professional artists at the event, credited Somerset Inc. for being able to deliver a safe but enjoyable experience.
“The nice thing about a lot of events like this is that you can be out here making art and everyone can still easily social distance,” he said, as a handful of people – some wearing masks and some not – passed by. “Some of the larger events I’ve gone to in the past, there was no choice but to cancel them this year.”
For Greenawalt, who spent last week creating art in North Dakota, this was his third year attending Chalk the Block.
Megan Barron, 14, described Greenawalt’s art as inspiring.
The Jefferson Township teen said she was drawn into the color and the flair of sidewalk art four years ago and has returned every year since to make her own expressions.
“Just seeing the talent some of these artists have ... I just had to try it,” Barron said.
This year, she created a picture of Link and Princess Zelda of “Legend of Zelda” video game fame.
“It’s too bad these (creations) don’t last,” said her mother, LuAnn Barron. “We look forward to this weekend every year. It’s so good for the community.”
