The Christmas Tree @ Central Park was enjoyed by many for one last night this season on Friday.
Amy Wissinger and the whole Wissinger family, including members from Virginia, were among the visitors who enjoyed the tree, Christmas music and decorations displays.
“We love it. It is so joyful. We sing along and dance,” she said.
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership sponsored the tree’s Last Lights night from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Johnstown park.
Music played, the Christmas tree shone bright and people strolled around the park through all of the Christmas house displays.
Kathy and Jack Fagan said they made a date night of their visit.
“We are proud of Johnstown. What a magnificent display for the world to see,” Jack said.
Bob and Amy Hay traveled from Somerset to show the tree to their 3-year-old daughter, Emma.
“One last hurrah,” Bob said. “We are thankful for this.”
Since the tree was first lit this season on Nov. 20, Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, has seen children enjoy it as well as adults quietly admire it.
“I come every night. It’s always been a grateful community, but this year especially people were looking for happiness and joy,” Radovanic said. “The Discover Downtown Partnership are volunteers. To see happy crowds is all we want.”
