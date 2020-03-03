With books in hand and hat in tow, Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky began this year’s Read Across America celebration Monday at Richland Elementary School.
For about 20 years, Chernisky has been participating in the event that promotes the importance of reading, which coincides with famed author Dr. Seuss’s birthday.
It started back when Chernisky would volunteer to read to his oldest daughter’s class at Richland and continued with his next daughter.
Taylor Chernisky, 26, and her sister, Megan, who turned 20 Monday, are grown, but their father continues the tradition as a way to assist the children of the region.
“It’s a way to give back and help the community,” Chernisky said.
After becoming president commissioner, reading at schools started to “snowball,” he said, and now an email is sent out to the schools before the National Education Association’s celebratory day to schedule a full week of reading opportunities.
Chernisky always brings along two of his favorite books, “I’m Not Going to Get Up Today,” by Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Geisel, and “Maxwell, the Raindrop Who Wouldn’t Fall,” by local author Joseph Moore.
The reason he always takes these two is because “I’m Not Going to Get Up Today” was a favorite book he read to his daughters and “Maxwell” is from a local writer.
“It just makes me feel good to read that book every year,” Chernisky said about the Seuss story. “It’s a good memory.”
All of the kindergarten classes at Richland piled into a room at the school where Chernisky waited on a small stage to read.
He joked with the children about what grade they’re in and got a lively response before getting into the books.
As he read, Chernisky asked questions that related to the books, such as who would like having their feet tickled to get out of bed or having water poured on their head.
The students happily responded with giggles and answers.
Kindergarten student Kaia Maher, 5, said she was excited to hear from Chernisky and participate in Read Across America Day.
She added that she likes how Seuss wrote his books, and if she had to pick, “The Cat in the Hat” is probably her favorite.
Richland has a full week of themed events associated with Seuss’s birthday, ranging from crazy sock day Monday, to hat day Thursday and “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish Blue Fish” day Friday, where students will dress in Richland colors red and blue.
Chernisky wrapped up his presentation by telling the students to read as much as they can, do their best and be nice.
“This reinforces the process of education and gets the kids to become better readers,” Chernisky said about Read Across America.
He added that for him it’s exciting to see how involved the teachers and students get with the event and how good of an opportunity it is for the students to get excited to read.
For more information about Read Across America and a list of recommended books from the National Education Association, visit www.readacrossamerica.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.