EBENSBURG – Cambria County elected officials and religious leaders offered prayers on the steps of the Cambria County Courthouse on Thursday in a belated National Day of Prayer gathering.
“We want to bring hope to the county, don’t we?” said Pastor Lee Workman, chairman of the Cambria County National Day of Prayer, as he welcomed attendees to the event. “We want to bring Jesus to Cambria County once more.”
The event had originally been scheduled for the first Thursday of May to coincide with the observance of the National Day of Prayer across the United States, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elected officials who participated included President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky, who offered a prayer for prosperity for the United States and Cambria County; Commissioner Scott Hunt, who delivered a prayer for President Donald Trump and other government officials; and Controller Ed Cernic, who offered a prayer for families.
The Rev. Reginald Floyd, of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Johnstown, delivered a prayer for businesses and the economy on behalf of Commissioner B.J. Smith. State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, also spoke.
Prayers offered by Christian pastors and other religious figures included an opening prayer by Pastor Brian Tunstall, Awakening International Church, Revloc; a prayer for the military, by Rev. Clayton Harriger, a retired Methodist pastor; a prayer for police officers and other first responders, by Evangelist Jeremy Puckett, Lighthouse Morningstar Ministries, Cherry Tree; a prayer for spiritual revival in Cambria County, by Pastor Josiah Smith, New Hope Community Church, Johnstown; a prayer for the churches of Cambria County, by Pastor Geno Bartoletti, First Baptist Church, Nanty Glo; and a prayer for youth and education, by Pastor Jeremy Barkley, Oakland United Methodist Church, Johnstown.
Also offered were a prayer for the media, by Pastor Cliff Richey, Ebensburg Evangelical Bible Church, Revloc; a prayer for deliverance from drugs and addiction, by Patty Sodmont, founder of City Plan and Hope Center, Carrolltown; a prayer for the abolition of abortion, by Pastor Laura McCombie, Cross Cut Church, Hastings; and a closing prayer and benediction, by Pastor Dick Yates, Awakening International Church.
Judy DeAngelo, of Awakening International Church, sang the national anthem and “God Bless America.” Additional music was provided by Josh Watts and Nick Grumbling, of Oakland United Methodist Church, and a “praise dance” was performed by the Awakening Dance Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.