JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Kate Orff, a founding principal of Scape Landscape Architecture, encouraged Johnstowners on Wednesday to “be really bold” when envisioning what a redesigned downtown could look like in the near future.
City Councilwoman Laura Huchel similarly said it is time to be “audacious” with ideas for the community’s future.
Huchel, Orff and other people shared their thoughts about plans to modernize and beautify the city’s central business district, primarily the Main Street corridor, during an open house on Gazebo Park downtown.
New York City-based Scape, the business picked to create the plans, publicly displayed three conceptual designs titled “Regional Catalyst,” “Conemaugh Green Line” and “Central Park Heart” for the first time.
“This is a chance to not just be reactive to what we’re experiencing now, but it’s a chance to think about what a successful project will be for the next 20 or 30 years,” Orff said.
Huchel was “really excited by all of the options that are presented.”
“I think there are elements in all of them that speak to the future for Johnstown,” Huchel said.
She continued: “I really liked the emphasis on embracing how Johnstown is naturally. We’ve got our own ecosystem. We obviously have a lot of stormwater to deal with. If we can find a way to do that ecologically and creatively while making it a beautiful space at the same time, I think that’s huge.
“I think big transformation is important in the park.”
Justin Rohrbaugh, who works at Franklin Street United Methodist Church near the park, had a clear favorite.
“I think all three of them are very different,” Rohrbaugh said. “My personal preference is No. 3, which is making Central Park the heart. I really like that, specifically because it has the playground and the splash pad.
“In this community, we have a lot of low-income families and there are a lot of children. Having a space that’s safe for them to utilize, I think, is a really cool thing.”
“Regional Catalyst” would emphasize Johnstown’s prominent role in the larger overall area. The “Conemaugh Green Line” concept would focus on the environment.
Orff said that Scape plans to present a preferred scheme for the $17 million project by late August.
“There’s a chance now to look at the images, to look at the plans, have some ideas about what people think is working, what’s not working – are we bold enough? – and really get that feedback,” Orff said.
Several issues were raised by members of the public prior to the meeting, including making downtown more accessible for people with physical disabilities and what to do with the military monuments in the park.
“The one most important thing to me is the ability to be heard,” Veteran Community Initiatives Director Tom Caulfield said. “We are part of the process. We’ve been meeting with a committee from the city. They seem to be listening to what we have to say.
“They want to honor the monuments and what they mean. I think that’s the most important thing – to get input. We wanted to have input that we’ve not had in previous years. It is essential that we get the input necessary, the feeling of the veterans.”
Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania 2018 Barb Zablotney, from Windber, wants the finished product to address the needs of people with disabilities, such as parking and sidewalk accessibility. Caulfield said those issues are also of concern for the aging veteran population.
“I’ve always kind of kept away from downtown because it’s just such a nightmare to deal with in a wheelchair,” Zablotney said.
Zablotney stressed the need for “universal design” that would make downtown accessible to people regardless of age or disability.
