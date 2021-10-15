JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Gathered on Thursday under a tent near the entrance gate to Peoples Natural Gas Park, Patient Order of Meticulous Metalsmiths members did millimeter-by-millimeter precision work on different parts of a chest they were making together.
At the opposite end of the pavilion, an industrial hammer rang out with the violent sound of metal striking metal.
Also, blacksmiths were making tools, beginners were taking classes, Ellen Durkan was displaying her “forged fashion” corsets and veterans were using metal work as a form of mental release from the stress of their lives – all during Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America’s inaugural Iron to Art Festival in Johnstown.
More than two dozen blacksmiths are putting on demonstrations during the gathering, which is for members on Thursday and Friday and open to the public on Saturday.
“I’m so pleased,” ABANA President Leigh Morrell said. “Our crowd of people are looking around, saying it’s intimate. You can see everything. We don’t have to walk a lot of distance between tents and activities. It’s been very, very good.”
Jerrod Sutcliffe, from Connecticut, came to the festival to put on demonstrations and gain knowledge from other blacksmiths.
“I know that my skill set isn’t as high as everyone else,” said Sutcliffe, who has been doing fabrication, decorative work and knife-making for about five years. “I wanted to learn more about it, so I came down here today, over the weekend, trying to pick up as much of that as possible.”
Sutcliffe said working with metal “brings a lot of joy and a lot of peace to my life” after he developed PTSD from serving in the Navy during the Iraq War.
“This has actually helped with those issues, helped me concentrate, helped me focus on life again and have a better quality of life, so this has been, like, life-changing in a lot of ways,” Sutcliffe said.
Durkan said her art is a way she can “get to put people in metal, which makes me happy.” She holds fashion shows with the wearable metal pieces she creates.
“I make the work based off of my own body, so I think it has a lot to do with body ownership,” Durkan said. “And a lot of the women that model for me are super-excited about it.”
Meanwhile, POMM members were displaying techniques that have been passed down through the centuries.
“We’re inspired by European-style historic iron work from different periods,” said Carl Close Jr., a POMM member. “We like to explore the design styles – not so much copy the designs of the past, but we get inspired by them and try to use the same vocabulary in what we’re doing and when we design our work.”
The festival is ABANA’s first major event in Johnstown.
Founded in 1973, the organization made Johnstown its national headquarters in 2020, moving into the train station. Johnstown was selected due in part to its longtime connection to steelmaking and blacksmithing, which appealed to Close and other attendees.
“It’s a historic place that really adds to the whole atmosphere of the blacksmithing trade and what we’re doing here,” Close said. “It’s a perfect setting for what we do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.