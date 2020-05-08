Sam Newcomer, a senior at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, waited patiently on his porch in Geistown on Friday morning as the sound of car horns could be heard in the distance.
The faculty and staff of the school were nearby at another student's home as they paraded around the region honoring the senior class of 2020.
"It's amazing what they're doing for us," Newcomer said.
At each house on a predetermined route, members of the group piled out and quick as a flash had signs placed in yards that paid tribute to the seniors and the clubs and groups they participated in.
These signs featured everything from the National Honor Society and spring sports to the Drama Club.
Some students received five signs in their yards.
"We just wanted to recognize them for the great things they've done for our school," Principal Tom Smith said.
He explained that the idea to hold a parade came from similar gatherings across the country.
Newcomer said he was surprised to see the almost 20 vehicles lined up outside his home with familiar faces waving and cheering.
"That was really good," Newcomer said.
"I'm definitely appreciative of that. I was really overwhelmed."
His father, Tom, didn't expect such a turnout either.
"I think it's awesome for them to take their time and travel to four counties," Tom Newcomer said. "They're doing everything they can to acknowledge these kids."
Smith speculated that the trip, which began at 8 a.m., could take the caravan well into the evening while the group made stops at every senior's home.
"We have quite an area to cover," Smith said.
Cassady Tercek, another McCort senior, said she thought it was "very nice" of the faculty and staff.
She said seniors are missing out on a lot of milestones due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but being honored this way makes the situation better.
Smith's daughter, Keyli, a McCort alumna, went along for the ride to honor her sister, Micayla, and the other seniors.
"Doing things like this around our county in hard times is great," Keyli Smith said.
She added that her senior year was "great" and knowing her sister and the others are missing out on making the same memories was unfortunate.
Being able to give them this consolation was good, she said.
"McCort is like a family and what do we do for family but celebrate each other," French teacher Mary Clare Piatak said.
Her colleague, John Walker, the McCort cheerleading coach, agreed, saying he thought being able to do this was "awesome."
"This is the least we can do to make their days happy and put a smile on their face," Walker said.
McCort will honor the seniors at a commencement ceremony on May 27 at the Silver Drive-in in Richland Township.
Tom Smith said the school spoke to county officials to figure out the best option for the students and their families and this worked out well.
Everyone in attendance will be following social distancing guidelines during the event and the students will be honored on the big screen with some "cool things," he said.
