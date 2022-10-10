WINDBER, Pa. – Bryce Natta is an Air Force veteran, beloved member of his family, Pittsburgh Penguins fan and business owner who, for more than two years, has been going through serious medical issues that have impacted his health and finances.
He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in December 2020. The disease is also now in his lungs and liver.
Over the weekend through Monday, hundreds of people came together to help Natta, a Johnstown native, by participating in the annual “Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran” event at Windber Country Club in Salix. Every year, money raised from the event goes to help a specific veteran.
“He’s a good friend, a great brother,” said his sister Kelley Adams. “I can’t say enough about him. With what he’s going through, it’s awful.”
Natta, a 55-year-old who now lives in McKeesport, Allegheny County, was unable to attend the event on Monday with other members of his family.
“I know he definitely appreciates it,” Adams said. “He would have been here today, but he’s really struggling right now with some side effects of the chemo. I can’t say enough about what they offer the veterans, and what they do and how they get this to happen.”
The funds will go to help Natta and his wife with their immediate needs, including getting a new riding mower, hopefully delivered by the end of the week, according to Dennis Brawley, a volunteer who helps host “Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran.”
“So many of the veterans humbly won’t give us a specific need, and they always use the phrase, ‘There has to be somebody that needs more help than me,’ ” Brawley said.
The fundraiser originally started off as a one-day event. This year, approximately 350 golfers paid $25 each to play a round of golf at the country club on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
“It seems like once people visit with us and see the difference that we’re making, they seem to become anchored to it and come back year after year, and that group just continues to get bigger each year,” Brawley said.
“Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran” has now raised more than $100,000 in 12 years.
“It’s just been great – year in, year out,” said Bill Hindman, owner of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, a main sponsor of the outing. “It fixes problems where they need fixed. It doesn’t go somewhere. It stays in the area.
“All in all, the vets don’t get a whole heck of a lot for all that they do for us. It’s just a nice way to be able to give back.”
The majority of the money goes to Veteran Community Initiatives to assist Natta, with a portion also directed to the Michael J. Novosel Foundation, a nonprofit in Allegheny County.
“Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran” has partnered for seven years with VCI, an organization that helps veterans in a 14-county region that includes Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties.
“These guys get better and better every year,” VCI Director Tom Caulfield said. “Dennis Brawley’s work has been outstanding in the community, how he gets everybody together, and how they’re able to respond and help a disabled veteran or veterans at times. (We see) how they benefitted from this and got, in some cases, their final wishes.”
