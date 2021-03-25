Berlin Brothersvalley's Abe Countryman, left, greets teammate Elijah Sechler, right, in front of head coach Tanner Prosser, as he comes off the court after falling to 51-47 to Nativity BVM in the PIAA Class A boys state championship game in Hershey, PA., Thursday, Mar.25, 2021.
Berlin Brothersvalley's Abe Countryman, left, greets teammate Elijah Sechler, right, in front of head coach Tanner Prosser, as he comes off the court after falling to 51-47 to Nativity BVM in the PIAA Class A boys state championship game in Hershey, PA., Thursday, Mar.25, 2021.
HERSHEY – The Berlin Brothersvalley High School boys basketball team’s dreams of winning a state championship finished just a bit short on Thursday afternoon at the Giant Center.
The District 5 champion Mountaineers built a 14-point lead early in the third quarter of the PIAA Class 1A championship game, but District 11 Nativity BVM fought back to force overtime and eventually outlasted Berlin, 51-47.
1 of 35
Caroline Coughenour,8, of Berlin, center, is shown with her brothers Sam, 6, left, and Jake, 2, before the PIAA Class A state championship game in Hershey, PA., Thursday, Mar.25, 2021.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Elijah Sechler, left, helps teammate Pace Prosser off the floor after he drew an offensive foul during the PIAA Class A state championship game in Hershey, PA., Thursday, Mar.25, 2021.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Ryan Blubaugh, center, is boxed out by Nativity BVM’s Keegan Brennan, left, and Jacob Kuperavage during the PIAA Class A state championship game in Hershey, PA., Thursday, Mar.25, 2021.
Nativity BVM’s Cody Miller, left, fights to keep a rebound from Berlin Brothersvalley’s Abe Countryman, top, and Preston Foor during the PIAA Class A state championship game in Hershey, PA., Thursday, Mar.25, 2021.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Will Spochart, center, gets stuck between Nativity BVM’s Kegan Hertz, left, and Jacob Hoffman during the PIAA Class A state championship game in Hershey, PA., Thursday, Mar.25, 2021.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Abe Countryman, center, tries putting up a shot between Nativity BVM’s Kegan Hertz, left, and Cody Miller during the PIAA Class A state championship game in Hershey, PA., Thursday, Mar.25, 2021.
Berlin Brothersvalley's Abe Countryman, left, greets teammate Elijah Sechler, right, in front of head coach Tanner Prosser, as he comes off the court after falling to 51-47 to Nativity BVM in the PIAA Class A boys state championship game in Hershey, PA., Thursday, Mar.25, 2021.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Elijah Sechler, left, helps teammate Pace Prosser off the floor after he drew an offensive foul during the PIAA Class A state championship game in Hershey, PA., Thursday, Mar.25, 2021.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Ryan Blubaugh, center, is boxed out by Nativity BVM’s Keegan Brennan, left, and Jacob Kuperavage during the PIAA Class A state championship game in Hershey, PA., Thursday, Mar.25, 2021.
Nativity BVM’s Cody Miller, left, fights to keep a rebound from Berlin Brothersvalley’s Abe Countryman, top, and Preston Foor during the PIAA Class A state championship game in Hershey, PA., Thursday, Mar.25, 2021.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Will Spochart, center, gets stuck between Nativity BVM’s Kegan Hertz, left, and Jacob Hoffman during the PIAA Class A state championship game in Hershey, PA., Thursday, Mar.25, 2021.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Abe Countryman, center, tries putting up a shot between Nativity BVM’s Kegan Hertz, left, and Cody Miller during the PIAA Class A state championship game in Hershey, PA., Thursday, Mar.25, 2021.
Berlin Brothersvalley's Abe Countryman, left, greets teammate Elijah Sechler, right, in front of head coach Tanner Prosser, as he comes off the court after falling to 51-47 to Nativity BVM in the PIAA Class A boys state championship game in Hershey, PA., Thursday, Mar.25, 2021.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our kids,” Mountaineers coach Tanner Prosser said. “I thought they battled and gave it everything they had. Obviously, Elijah (Sechler) was tremendous. He made some big shots to do everything he could to keep us in it. They just made a couple more plays than we did.”
Prosser’s team closed a 27-2 season and advanced to the boys program’s first state title game while posting a combined 55-3 record over the past two seasons.
“All the work that we put in,” senior Elijah Sechler said of what he’ll remember most about the historic run. “Since the shutdown last year in March, the group of seniors was lifting five, six days a week, getting in the gym many times. Just how hard we push each other.”
Sechler led Berlin with 20 points, while freshman Pace Prosser, the coach’s son, hit four 3-point field goals and finished with 15 points. Senior Abe Countryman had 13 rebounds, and Sechler had 11.
Senior Kegan Hertz, a 6-foot-6 forward, led Nativity BVM to its first state championship by scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Junior Julius Walborn had 10 points, and 6-foot-6 junior Marcus Ratcliff had 12 rebounds.
“I feel bad for them,” Coach Prosser said of his team, which included six seniors. “A lot of tears in there. They’ve invested so much time and energy into doing this. It just sucks to not be able to finish it the right way. These guys have had tremendous careers. I was very proud of them.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.