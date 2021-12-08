PHOTO GALLERY | Bedford man's 'historically significant' book on grouse picked for state library's Rare Collections

Tim Flanigan’s book “Grouse & Woodcock: The Birds of My Life” has been placed in the State Library of Pennsylvania’s Rare Collections section.
On Nov. 30, a leather-bound Governor’s Edition of the book by the retired Pennsylvania Game Commission wildlife conservation officer from Bedford was accepted into the special section.
Published in March 2020 by Wild River Press, the work is the culmination of Flanigan’s 65 years of hunting, photographing, studying and writing about ruffed grouse and the American woodcock.
“The book was prepared specifically for the governor because we are the only state that honors the ruffed grouse,” Flanigan said.
And 2021 is the 90th anniversary of the ruffed grouse being selected as the state bird.
“The reason they accepted it is there’s so much history in it about the connection of the ruffed grouse and Pennsylvania,” Flanigan said. “They said it was historically significant.”
Nobody will ever touch the special leather-bound edition, as books in the Rare Collections section are set aside for posterity, he said.
“It is a very unique and distinct honor to have one in that rare collection,” Flanigan said. “It’s not something that happens to every book or to every writer.”
Another copy will be donated to the library for public use.
There are two editions of the book: Standard cloth hardcover editions and 100 leather-bound limited editions.
“And the Governor’s Edition makes it 101,” he said.
‘A lifetime of work’
Flanigan stressed that the book is not about him or his personal experiences. After he had conducted lectures and seminars for years, a colleague encouraged him to share his knowledge, experiences and photos in book form.
“It’s a lifetime of work,” he said. ”The more you know about something, the more you care about it.”
Flanigan has shared that wisdom in a 400-page work containing 40 chapters that covers everything from biology, history and habitat to wing-shooting, dog training and photography. The collection is loaded with exquisitely sharp and up-close photos of ruffed grouse and woodcock.
His intention was to craft a book that could be enjoyed by anyone – bird watchers, ornithologists and especially upland game hunters.
“This book is written for you, the reader,” Flanigan said. “If you use all of this knowledge about their natural history, you can then apply it and put more birds in your bag, and that encourages you to not only be a better hunter, but also gets you to appreciate the uniqueness of these wonderfully wild and elusive birds.”
There are eight entire chapters devoted to increasing one’s odds as a hunter.
“To me, I believe the hunter knows more about grouse and woodcock than most ornithologists because we’re out there with them,” he said.
‘I learned much more’
Perhaps one of the most vital parts of the book is how to identify safe habitat for both species. The book is very specific about not only how to detect that cover, but also when to best utilize it to your advantage.
“It changes from October to November to December,” Flanigan said. “They move about their habitat. If you understand that, that’s really key.”
Flanigan has devoted thousands of hours to photographing grouse and woodcock, and has had very rare opportunities to share in their personal space. Many times, he was in photo blinds or crawling around on his hands and knees in briars and hawthorne thickets.
“To be completely honest, I learned much more about them by photographing them than I did by killing them,” he said.
He recalled an moment during which he was extremely close to a woodcock that was straining to pull a worm out of the ground: “When you’re close enough to a woodcock that you can hear him – that little faint grunt – you’re really in their personal space. There’s nothing like that.”
His devotion to his craft is revealed in the dozens of intimate photos that grace the pages of the work.
“They love not to be seen,” he said of grouse, “except in the spring.”
That time of year has always been very productive for photos of males strutting and drumming on logs while trying to attract females. Knowing which log to wait beside is a craft in itself.
‘Love letter to the grouse’
Wild River Press chose “Grouse & Woodcock: The Birds of My Life” as one of its “Top 10 Books of the Year” in 2020, and it has continued to be their best seller in 2021.
“I think it may be their best seller of all time,” Flanigan said.
The book was also nominated in three categories in the Independent Book Publishers Association awards program, but did not win due to its hunting content. Nonetheless, Flanigan received the judging committee’s favorable comments: “You need to know nothing about grouse or woodcock to be totally enthralled by this book.”
“This book has the steak and the sizzle, but it’s a love letter to the grouse and the woodcock.”
Flanigan said he was most touched by a review from Thomas Carney, editor of the Upland Almanac Magazine, who compared the book to University of Minnesota professor and world-renowned expert on ruffed grouse Gordon Gullion’s “Grouse of the North Shore,” which is considered to be the Bible on the birds: “This book is this generation’s Gordon Gullion book, and so much more.”
Flanigan said, for him, “There’s no higher praise than that.“
Standard cloth hard-cover editions can be found online for $100, while just 38 leather-bound, signed, and numbered limited editions remain for $300.