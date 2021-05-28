After the national anthem was played and the first pitch was thrown for the Johnstown Mill Rats’ inaugural game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, a young boy spoke excitedly to his friend.
“I’ve never been to a game before,” he said.
Mill Rats general manager Brennnan Mihalick said he’s heard that same message from a lot of people leading up to the team’s first game.
“We’ve been getting calls and messages from parents excited to bring their children to their first ballgame,” he said.
The Thursday night Prospect League game pitted the Mill Rats against the West Virginia Miners. Fans at Sargent’s Stadium numbered about a few hundred people, but an official count of ticket sales was unavailable.
“There’s a great turnout, and we appreciate the support people are showing tonight,” Mihalick said.
Johnstown radio personality Jack Michaels announced the game while fans sat comfortable and warm under a clear sky, purchased Mill Rats gear at the merchandise booth or took a trip to the concession stand where workers said sales were nonstop.
Austin Jeffers-Harris and LeBron Taylor, both 8 years old, were suited up in their Little League uniforms and cheered on the Mill Rats.
“This is what the little guys look up to,” said Will Harris, the boys’ coach and Austin’s father. “The chance to play in front of your whole city – that’s awesome.”
It’s been years since a baseball team represented all of Johnstown.
The Johnstown Johnnies, an independent and unaffiliated ballclub playing in the Frontier League, disbanded in 2002.
Eric Valinsky’s son, Dayten, 4, swung a Mill Rats souvenir bat and was decked out in a Mill Rats cap and T-shirt.
“We finally have some baseball back in Johnstown,” Valinsky said.
“It’s a good night to get the family out and see these guys play baseball.”
The Mill Rats have 29 more games to play through July, and the next home game is scheduled for Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.