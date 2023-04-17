JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bruce Hale hasn’t always had a passion for reading and books, he told a room packed full of bright-eyed children on Sunday in Johnstown.
In fact, as a child, he wasn’t a fan of reading at all, preferring to watch television instead – that is, until his parents introduced him to “Tarzan of the Apes” by Edgar Rice Burroughs.
He said reading that story made him fall in love with books.
That’s why the children’s author from Santa Barbara, California, known for “Clark the Shark” and “Big Bad Baby,” attended The Learning Lamp’s 14th annual Children’s Book Festival, held Saturday and Sunday at Bottle Works.
“I’m here today because I’m a story lover,” he told the crowd.
Hale was one of more than a dozen authors from the area or around the country who came to the festival to pass on their love of reading to local children.
“This is really bringing children’s books into kids’ lives,” he said. “I think it’s a really beautiful thing The Learning Lamp is doing – not only focusing on getting books into hands of kids, but having the outreach in early childhood education. I’m happy to be part of it.”
The two-day event saw families from near and far stop in to check out the festival.
“I just love that it brings literacy to the area,” said Blairsville mother Amanda Cherry. She and her daughter spent some time with local writer Jenna Rice at her “Hank’s Forever Home” table, where children could participate in crafts.
‘A great opportunity ... to get some books’
Sherri Pisarski brought Courtney Craft to the event to explore its offerings. The babysitter said they always attend Bottle Works events and love the varying activities that are made available by the organization.
Saturday’s book festival was started as a way to introduce regional children to authors and performers.
Leah Spangler, The Learning Lamp president and CEO, said rural youngsters often don’t often get those types of opportunities, which is why her organization endeavors to change that.
“I personally feel this is the premiere event for children in the area,” Spangler said.
In addition to tables full of books, authors such as Hale were on hand to give presentations and conduct workshops.
Courtney Carter DeJesus, author of “Eva the Kid Reporter,” was also there to chat about her book.
“The kids are really sweet,” she said.
Carter DeJesus commended The Learning Lamp and Bottle Works for holding the festival and making reading more accessible to area children.
“It’s a great opportunity to come down to Johnstown to learn about local authors and get some books,” said Eli Traup, who was there with his wife and their 3-year-old daughter, Hattie.
The Traups were just one of several dozen families that explored the numerous offerings throughout Bottle Works’ main building and Tulip Building. From a bag sale, book vendors and crafts to local and national authors’ tables lining the entire first floor, there was something for everyone.
Abigail Swearman, 8, of Somerset, said she was having a blast. She and a friend were rummaging through the stacks of books, collecting new pieces for their collections, while Swearman’s mother was doing the same.
Lindsey Swearman is the librarian at St. Peter’s Catholic School in Somerset. She was collecting books to buy not only for her own children, but also for the students at school.
“It’s nice to have books for kids that aren’t super- expensive,” Lindsey Swearman said, adding that the festival is a great opportunity to introduce children to a wide variety of books.
Sonya Underwood was also digging for books with her 11-year-old daughter, Saige, who had a stack of famous titles, from “The Boxcar Children” and “Stick Dog” to “Big Nate” and “Dork Diaries.”
“We come every year,” the parent said.
Sharteake Tisinger, a volunteer, described the festival as a great opportunity for youngsters.
“It’s a very nice experience to watch children come and get books,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.