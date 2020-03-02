The Greater Johnstown High School boys basketball team spent Monday evening practicing in advance of its PIAA Tournament Class AAAAA first-round game.
But the Trojans still made time for a good meal in support of teammate Izir Britt, a senior who has been hospitalized at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for more than three weeks with an undetermined illness, his coach Ryan Durham said.
A charity spaghetti dinner to benefit Britt was held at Tulunes Living The Dream Bar & Grill on Monday at 90 Lulay St.
“We pre-ordered our spaghetti dinners and someone delivered them to us because we practice from 5 to 7, and that’s pretty much the window for the spaghetti dinner,” Durham said on Monday afternoon.
Durham said he had received no updates on Britt’s condition on Monday.
Former Trojans football coach and athletic director Tony Penna Jr., who now is Conemaugh Township High School’s football coach, is one of the owners of Tulunes Living The Dream Bar & Grill, along with B.J. Gibson and Deshawn Sharpe.
“One hundred percent of the money raised will go to the Britt family for medical and other expenses,” Penna said. “It looks really good. We went through 200 people in the first hour. We went out for some more pasta. A bunch of generous people made donations ahead of time.
“Coach Durham bought dinners for his team. Coach (Dave) Roman bought dinners for the Westmont team, and they were here. The Bandits travel team came to eat, and they stayed to work. The outpouring has been great.
“When you’re talking about the Britt family, it’s no surprise.”
Penna said the event raised $8,000 “so far,” at 8:30 p.m.
Other area basketball programs throughout the region have raised money for the Britt family, including Richland High School, which collected money throughout a recent home game. Izir Britt attended Richland during his middle school years.
Proceeds from 50-50 ticket sales during the Feb. 22 District 6 championship games played at Mount Aloysius College went to the family. A GoFundMe page “Everything for Izzy Britt” listed $1,540 raised as of Monday.
Izir’s father, Quan Britt, is a Greater Johnstown graduate who played basketball at Mount Aloysius College. Izir’s older brother, Imil Britt, played basketball and football for the Trojans and now plays basketball at Mount Aloysius.
The Trojans repeated as District 6-AAAAA champions with a victory over Hollidaysburg Area High School on Feb. 22 and dedicated the victory to Izir Britt. The team gathered near mid-court and chanted, “Izzy, Izzy, Izzy” after the final seconds ticked off.
During the medal presentation, Izir Britt’s name was called first and Durham held up the medal as the crowd at Mount Aloysius College cheered.
Greater Johnstown (22-3) will face Shippensburg High School (19-8), the District 3 sixth-place team. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Richland High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.