CHAMPION – An uncommon visitor from the Arctic Circle has made Seven Springs Mountain Resort its home this winter.
A young female Snowy Owl has been seen sitting in the open snow on the sides of ski trails or perched on chairlift structures.
Alex Moser, director of marketing and communications at the resort, said, ”Our team had not seen it before that. We are awestruck.”
The white bird, which measures about a foot tall, has prompted skiers and snowboarders to stop halfway through their runs to take photographs and videos with cellphones.
“Guests are surprised and excited to see it,” Moser said. "Everyone that spots her has been taking pictures and admiring her from the lift and sides of the slopes. Everyone loves it and is amazed with its beauty. We have had several of our pass holders texting and calling us and sharing pictures with us.
“We have posted on our social media channels. This owl is made for Instagram."
Also known as a Polar Owl, the Snowy Owl is a winged predator that is among the largest species found in Pennsylvania.
'Not a forest bird'
The Seven Springs owl has grown accustomed to hundreds of skiers and snowboarders that wisp by each day as it waits for its prey of field mice, smaller birds or rabbits – which have replaced its normal diet of arctic lemmings.
“A couple guests commented they saw it fly over the slopes with what looked like a squirrel,” Moser said, who admitted that he had never seen anything like this visitor in the 13 years he’s been working at the resort. “There’s something majestic about her.”
The owl has been so brazenly visible sitting on the ground that it has led some to believe there may be something wrong with it. But since Snowy Owls live in a treeless habitat in northern Quebec and Nunavut, the behavior makes perfect sense, Moser said.
“They don’t typically sit in trees," he said.
“They’re not a forest bird at all,” said Jeff Payne, a veterinarian from Berlin who compiles Somerset County bird sightings for the Pennsylvania Society for Ornithology.
Payne was surprised to learn the bird had chosen a ski resort for its winter territory, and said the owl was most likely driven from its home due to territorial issues linked to food competition. He received his first report of the owl in December – the first confirmed sighting of a Snowy Owl in Somerset County since 2012, he said.
“These birds don’t come down from the north every year,” Payne said.
Time to 'move north'
Since the birds have become famous from "Harry Potter" films, Snowy Owl sightings are kept somewhat hushed by the birding community for the animals' safety.
“There’s some concern about not wanting to make too big of a deal of it because everybody wants to go see the owl,” Payne said.
“Everybody wants to get little closer.”
Constantly flushing the bird is detrimental to its health as will need to return to its home as temperatures climb locally, and its energy balance is very delicate.
“These birds are on an energy budget,” he explained. “It has to have fat reserves if it’s ever going to fly a couple thousand miles north.”
That trip could begin any day now, Payne said.
”It’s getting late," he said. "You would think it would be trying to move north, although it’s not unheard of to have one hang around to almost April in some places. But typically they’re gone by now.”
He has concerns about the bird’s lengthy stay.
“A lot of these birds that get displaced this far probably won’t make it, but some do,” he said.
Payne said since there are little or few humans where the owl is from, it has no innate fear of people.
“They’re don’t know what to think about people," Payne said. "Everybody wants to get that National Geographic picture,” but he warns with every flush comes another chance the bird won’t survive its trip back home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.