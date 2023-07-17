JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This summer, Central Cambria School District students have learned to play Dungeons and Dragons, honed their storytelling skills, and on Monday, they engaged in good sportsmanship, healthy relationships and good food choices during the last AmeriCorps-run summer camp, "Win, Lose and Just Play."
"Seeing the kids grow throughout the year and throughout the years ... is awesome," AmeriCorps member Barbara Lee said.
She has been with the organization for four years and is one of three AmeriCorps people running the event at Jackson Elementary – one of Central Cambria's elementary buildings – along with Lee Ann Krumenacker and Clara Myers.
With the start of the camp, the group will meet every day this week at the school to participate in games and education-based activities and social-emotional learning through the regional AmeriCorps, Pennsylvania Mountain Service Corps.
"It's fun kids get to do this every year," 9-year-old Cohen Kokoski said.
He was one of the dozens of children who took part in Monday's camp.
Abby Rininger, a 10-year-old Central Cambria student, said she enjoyed being with her friends and getting to learn new things.
Both she and Kokoski commented on how much fun they were having.
Central Cambria has partnered with the organization for many years, providing students with help during the school year and the summer.
"Between the three of us, we're trying to bridge the education gap," Krumenacker said.
The members help students through activity-driven camps to make learning fun, an extension of their service during the school year in which they provide targeted help to learners that may be struggling with core lessons, such as math and reading.
In addition to the intramural events this week, there was a camp dedicated to learning Dungeons and Dragons earlier in the summer that helped elementary students with social skills and storytelling as well as mathematics and younger learners took part in yet another camp that had them learning to weave a tale.
"They're such a great resource for us," Jackson Elementary Principal Dane Domonkos said.
He commended the members and their ability to make learning fun, as well as help students "continue to grow in their educational journey."
AmeriCorps representatives are stationed throughout the 14 counties PMSC serves from local schools to conservation districts with a focus on three target areas: academic engagement, environmental stewardship and community wellness.
The organization is often described as the "domestic Peace Corps" and the mountain chapter "engages individuals in intensive service each year at nonprofits, schools, public agencies, and community and faith-based groups across the Alleghenies."
Jill Latuch, PMSC AmeriCorps program manager, said they have a variety of people sign up to serve their communities from college students to retired teachers.
The positions have hourly designations, such as Myers, an AmeriCorps member and Central Cambria graduate, who signed on for a 300-hour role during the summer while studying early childhood education and special education at Slippery Rock University.
"I have loved every second," Myers said.
She commented on how much AmeriCorps does behind the scenes and how great the service is to not just children, but the community.
Lee, on the other hand, has served in 1,700-hour positions at Cambria Elementary – Central Cambria's other elementary – that she's fulfilled for the maximum allotment of four years.
"It has been amazing to learn about everything AmeriCorps does," Lee said.
She got involved when she moved to the area from California, and because she wanted to gain experience working with children, she aims to be a teacher in the future.
Lee said it has been awesome to be involved in the group and also said how little is known about the great endeavors AmeriCorps undertakes every year.
Not only does the organization have members, which receive a stipend, health care and educational awards for their service, at Central Cambria, but also at several other host sites, such as Conemaugh Township Area School District, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Indiana County Conservation District and Peer Empowerment Network in Johnstown.
Those who sign up to serve may get involved in connecting people to social services they need, maintain hiking and biking trails, assist students with reading or monitor water quality levels of area streams.
"They're inspiring for us to work with," Latuch said of the members.
Funding for AmeriCorps is applied for through the state's Department of Labor and Industry's PennSERVE and the Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 is the administering agency.
Latuch said the Pennsylvania Mountain Service Corps will mark its 30th year of helping the community in 2024.
For more information, visit www.pmsc.org.
