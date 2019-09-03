EBENSBURG – From Sunday through Saturday, some 40,000 visitors are expected to attend the American Legion County Fair, enjoying funnel cakes and cotton candy, carnival rides and midway games, livestock exhibits and a circus.
“We love to put this on for our community, and it’s a great community event,” said Philip Rice, the fair’s president. “The tradition goes back 128 years. This is like a reunion for them. They all come back, see their friends. We have great entertainment. We have great fair food at a really reasonable price. It’s just an honor to be able to do that for our community.”
The event, held at the Cambria County fairgrounds, got underway on a Labor Day weekend during which families and friends came together to spend fun times with each other, just as they have done for generations.
“This is tradition to us to come here every year,” said Chris Adams, a Vinco resident, who attended with his wife, Bobbie Ann Adams, and their children, Christoper and Josie Adams. “I couldn’t imagine being without it.”
Vendors sold items ranging from hacky sacks and tie dye shirts at Your One Stop Mystery Shoppe to deep fried pickles at Peter Peppers PA Pickles.
Monty Smith, owner of the pickle business, said he likes attending the fair because of the “people up in this area” and “the country atmosphere.”
The former Atlantic City restaurateur sells more than a dozen different flavors of pickles every year at the event.
“They’re amazed at how many different flavors of pickles we’ve made,” said Smith, whose business is located in Lewisburg, Union County. “People come up all the time and say, ‘I can’t believe that there are this many flavors of pickles.’”
Foods grown by local farmers were also on display.
Meanwhile, Vale Wood Farms brought about 30 cows to the fair for children to meet and learn about.
“This is an opportunity for the general public and also our customers to come and see the cows, where their milk comes from,” said Carissa Itle Westrick, Vale Wood Farms dairy herd manager. “We’re really proud to provide them with that opportunity.”
She added: “We really want them to understand that the milk they drink is produced by an animal. We want them to make that connection. Kids think that milk comes from their fridge. We really want to teach them that cows are a big part of the milk story and the farmers who take care of the cows are certainly a big part of the milk story. That’s what we’re hoping that they learn while they’re here.”
